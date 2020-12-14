Plattsmouth boys wear down Warriors on court

PLATTSMOUTH – Playing multiple people helped the Plattsmouth boys wear out their opponent Saturday afternoon.
The Blue Devils took down Schuyler 49-39 with a balanced attack. Eight PHS athletes saw court time and five members of the team entered the scoring column. The squad built a six-point lead at halftime and maintained the margin in the second 16 minutes.
“We wore down Schuyler throughout the game,” PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said. “They didn’t sub until the fourth quarter.”
A steal and layup by Dakota Minshall gave the Blue Devils an early 7-3 lead, and a 3-pointer by Sam Campin helped the team remain ahead 15-11. Baskets from Minshall and Hayden Stromsodt stretched the gap to 31-23 in the third quarter.
Schuyler cut Plattsmouth’s lead to 32-29 late in the third period, but the Blue Devils prevented a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. A rebound and putback by Stromsodt made it 40-33 with 4:15 left, and the team preserved the victory at the foul line. Minshall made four late free throws and Jude Wehrbein sank a pair of foul shots.
Stromsodt paced PHS with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Minshall generated 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Campin produced 12 points and one rebound for Plattsmouth.
Wehrbein ended the game with eight points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal, and Owen Prince provided three points, two boards and one assist. Adam Eggert had two rebounds, two assists and one steal, Jack Alexander secured two rebounds and two assists and Randall Aguilar helped the team defensively.
Plattsmouth took care of the basketball throughout the day. The team committed just six turnovers in the game.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to resume their season with back-to-back games this weekend. The team will host Falls City at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. PHS will then travel to Fort Calhoun on Saturday, Dec. 19, for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
Schuyler 11 10 8 10 – 39
Plattsmouth 15 12 8 14 – 49
Plattsmouth (49)
Eggert 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander 0-5 0-0 0, Wehrbein 2-11 2-3 8, Minshall 4-9 4-5 12, Stromsodt 6-10 2-7 14, Prince 1-2 1-2 3, Campin 4-6 0-1 12, Aguilar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-18 49.
