Plattsmouth boys win game over Lions

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys turned their defensive intensity into a winning ingredient Tuesday night against Louisville.

The Blue Devils held the Lions to just ten second-half points in a 59-44 victory. Plattsmouth kept Louisville from establishing an interior scoring attack and forced LHS to take many contested shots.

Louisville (7-4) began the game with rock-solid offense. The team made a large portion of its shots and finished the first quarter ahead 24-17.

Plattsmouth erased that lead over the next eight minutes. Hayden Stromsodt led a scoring attack that created a 34-34 deadlock at the break.

The Blue Devils (4-3) took over the contest in the second half. The team went on a 15-9 run in the third quarter and limited Louisville to one point in the fourth period.

Stromsodt led Plattsmouth with 25 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and two assists. He went 12-of-15 from the floor during the game. He grabbed three offensive and nine defensive boards.