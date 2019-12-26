FALLS CITY – The Plattsmouth boys put a winning ornament on their season tree Friday night with a victory over Falls City.
The Blue Devils withstood a third-quarter scoring spree from the Tigers to win 53-52. PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the way the team was able to handle the pressure of a road environment.
“We pulled off a very close one with Falls City tonight,” Tilson said.
Plattsmouth entered the game looking to become the first school to stop Falls City this season. The Tigers (4-1) opened their campaign with victories over Syracuse, Diller-Odell, Johnson-Brock and Missouri team Bishop LeBlond.
The Blue Devils (2-4) led 13-12 after one quarter and maintained a 26-22 edge at the break. Falls City then won the third quarter with a flurry of baskets. FCHS flipped the scoreboard in its favor 41-36 after the eight-minute stretch.
Plattsmouth regrouped in the final period to win. The team went ahead 48-44 with just over two minutes to play and remained in front at the final buzzer. The Blue Devils outscored Falls City 17-11 down the stretch.
Hunter Adkins went 6-for-6 from the floor and finished with a team-best 13 points. He added five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Dakota Minshall collected seven points, three steals, two boards and one assist, and Adam Eggert generated eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
You have free articles remaining.
Stockton Graham helped Plattsmouth’s cause with seven points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Chandler Cole pocketed five points and one steal for PHS, and Andrew Rathman tallied four points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Hayden Stromsodt ended the evening with five points, six blocks, two steals, two rebounds and one assist. Jude Wehrbein had four points, two assists, one steal and one rebound, and Brandt Colbert posted one rebound and one assist. Kade Hansen provided defensive minutes for the team.
Plattsmouth will resume the campaign Saturday afternoon at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. The Blue Devils will play Ashland-Greenwood at approximately 3:45 p.m. The first-place and third-place games will take place on Monday, Dec. 30.
Plattsmouth 13 13 10 17 – 53
Falls City 12 10 19 11 – 52
Plattsmouth (53)
Graham 1-3 4-8 7, Colbert 0-3 0-0 0, Rathman 1-2 2-2 4, Adkins 6-6 1-4 13, Stromsodt 2-6 1-2 5, Cole 2-2 0-0 5, Eggert 2-6 3-4 8, Wehrbein 0-4 4-6 4, Minshall 2-4 2-2 7, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-36 17-28 53.