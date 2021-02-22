Plattsmouth boys win twice away from home

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys closed out the regular-season portion of their schedule this week with a large amount of momentum.
The Blue Devils collected victories in back-to-back games Thursday and Friday nights. Plattsmouth stopped Fort Calhoun in the first matchup and held off an Omaha Gross rally attempt the following evening.
Plattsmouth 51, Fort Calhoun 45
The Blue Devils rallied from a halftime deficit to take down the Pioneers. Plattsmouth moved ahead of Fort Calhoun in the final five minutes after trailing 24-22 at the break.
Sam Campin’s 3-pointer tied action at 35-35 late in the third quarter, and Jack Alexander’s basket early in the fourth period kept it deadlocked at 41-41. Campin put the Blue Devils up by one point with a long 3-pointer with 2:24 left on the clock.
Hayden Stromsodt and Campin then kept Plattsmouth ahead late in the game. Stromsodt’s basket created a 48-45 score and Campin’s free throws with 30 seconds left made it a 50-45 margin. The team added an insurance free throw to seal the victory.
Stromsodt guided the Blue Devils in the paint with 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. He finished 10-13 from the field.
Alexander ended the game with 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Owen Prince pocketed seven points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Campin chipped in eight points, one rebound and one assist for the team.
Adam Eggert hauled in five rebounds, Kevin Winscot grabbed four rebounds and Jude Wehrbein posted three points, two boards and two assists. Dakota Minshall added two points, two rebounds and one steal in the game.
Plattsmouth kept Fort Calhoun from gaining many second-chance shots during the night. The Blue Devils collected 24 defensive rebounds against the Pioneers.
Plattsmouth 10 12 17 12 – 51
Fort Calhoun 5 19 15 6 – 45
Plattsmouth (51)
Eggert 0-2 2-2 0, Alexander 4-8 2-3 11, Wehrbein 1-6 0-0 3, Prince 3-5 0-0 7, Stromsodt 10-13 0-0 20, Campin 2-4 2-2 8, Winscot 0-3 0-0 0, Minshall 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-42 7-9 51.
Plattsmouth 51, Omaha Gross 37
Thirteen proved to be a good number for Plattsmouth against Omaha Gross (1-20). The Blue Devils (8-14) posted 13 points in each of the final three quarters to secure the victory.
PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils displayed mental toughness during a rally attempt by Omaha Gross in the second half. The Cougars sliced a double-digit deficit to five points in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils prevented them from erasing the entire lead.
“We had to fend off a tough comeback by Gross,” Tilson said. “We held our ground and did a good job.”
Wehrbein, Campin and Winscot each drained 3-pointers in the first quarter to give PHS a 12-7 lead. The Blue Devils increased the margin to 25-14 by halftime, and baskets from Minshall, Campin and Stromsodt stretched the cushion to 38-18 in the third quarter.
Omaha Gross changed the game’s complexion in the fourth quarter. The team went on a 15-2 run to come within 42-37 with 1:42 left. Plattsmouth’s defense held Omaha Gross scoreless from that point on to win the game. Prince and Wehrbein sealed the victory with their work at the free-throw line.
Stromsodt led the Blue Devils with a double-double of 22 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Prince produced five points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Campin generated eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Alexander posted four rebounds and two assists and Winscot tallied six points, three assists and one rebound. Wehrbein gave the team seven points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block from his point guard spot. Minshall produced three points and two assists and Eggert contributed one rebound and one assist.
Plattsmouth will begin the Subdistrict B-2 Tournament at Platteview tonight. The third-seeded Blue Devils will face second-seeded Waverly (13-5) at 7:30 p.m. The winner will take on either top-seeded Platteview (17-4) or fourth-seeded Omaha Gross at 6 p.m. Tuesday.