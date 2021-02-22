Plattsmouth boys win twice away from home

“We had to fend off a tough comeback by Gross,” Tilson said. “We held our ground and did a good job.”

Wehrbein, Campin and Winscot each drained 3-pointers in the first quarter to give PHS a 12-7 lead. The Blue Devils increased the margin to 25-14 by halftime, and baskets from Minshall, Campin and Stromsodt stretched the cushion to 38-18 in the third quarter.

Omaha Gross changed the game’s complexion in the fourth quarter. The team went on a 15-2 run to come within 42-37 with 1:42 left. Plattsmouth’s defense held Omaha Gross scoreless from that point on to win the game. Prince and Wehrbein sealed the victory with their work at the free-throw line.

Stromsodt led the Blue Devils with a double-double of 22 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Prince produced five points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Campin generated eight points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Alexander posted four rebounds and two assists and Winscot tallied six points, three assists and one rebound. Wehrbein gave the team seven points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block from his point guard spot. Minshall produced three points and two assists and Eggert contributed one rebound and one assist.