Plattsmouth brings home victory over Bulldogs

AUBURN – Plattsmouth turned a trip to Auburn into a winning excursion Thursday with a caravan of hits on the baseball diamond.

The Blue Devils used a steady offense to bring home a 6-2 victory over the Bulldogs. Plattsmouth finished the afternoon with ten hits and took advantage of four Auburn errors. The Blue Devils improved to 5-3 and won their second road game of the year.

Plattsmouth jumped ahead of Auburn (0-4) in the early portion of the matchup. PHS scored twice in the opening inning and made the lead 3-1 in the next frame. Auburn came within 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth, but the Blue Devils prevented any more scoring damage. The team added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning to create the final margin.

Trent Elshire and Evan Miller fueled Plattsmouth’s offense with productive days. Elshire ended the afternoon with three singles and Miller reached base three times. He collected one single, one walk, one hit-by-pitch, one run batted in and one run scored.

Caden Hinton generated one double, one run and one RBI for PHS. Ethan Coleman pocketed two singles and two RBI, Caden Hinton tallied one double, one run and one RBI and Drew Iverson had one single, one run and one RBI.