PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth football team could not hold on to a 14—0 second half lead and eventually lost to the Blair Bears 21-14 in overtime at Blue Devil Stadium in the season opener for both teams on Friday evening.
The Blue Devils scored on a TD pass the first time they had the ball and took a two-touchdown lead in the third, but the Bears scored on an 11-yard run with 7:38 remaining, then tied the game with just 1:44 to go. That’s how the fourth quarter ended.
Blair scored the go-ahead TD the first time it had the ball in overtime, then stopped the Blue Devils on four plays for the win.
“We didn’t tackle well,” Plattsmouth Coach Bob Dzuris said.
Blair 0 0 0 14 7 - 21
Plattsmouth 7 0 7 0 0 - 14