Plattsmouth coach claims medal in mountain race

FAIRPLAY, Colo. – Plattsmouth High School teacher and coach Todd Nott took the phrase “peak performance” to a new level this summer during a major road race.
Nott earned a silver medal in the Silverheels 100 along the mountaintops of Colorado. A majority of the 104-mile route took place above 10,000 feet of altitude in the Rocky Mountains. Several spots in the race reached 12,000 feet above sea level.
Nott, 56, said he was excited about being able to take part in the Silverheels 100. He had been involved in intense training for the Badwater 135, which is one of the world’s top endurance events. He would have been one of only 100 ultra-marathoners from across the globe to run 135 miles from Death Valley to Mount Whitney in California on July 6.
“The preceding six months I had the greatest training mileage of my entire life,” Nott said. “Then less than two weeks before, the event was cancelled.”
After Nott found out he would be able to compete in the 2021 version of the Badwater 135 next July, he decided to make the most of his 2020 training experience. He secured a spot in the Silverheels 100 and traveled to Colorado to take part in the race.
“I found a Plan B so my training did not go to waste!” Nott said.
Runners began the Silverheels 100 at 4 a.m. July 10 and had to traverse 104 miles in 36 hours. This year’s race had an average elevation of 10,813 feet and took athletes past snow-capped peaks, abandoned gold mines and colorful wildflowers. The course began and ended at South Park Recreation Center in the town of Fairplay.
Nott and other runners had access to 11 aid stations along the course. The aid stations included water, electrolyte drinks and food such as trail mix bars. They were located at places such as Trout Creek, Silverheels Mine and Halfway Gulch.
Nott earned second place in the Silverheels 100 with a time of 27 hours, two minutes. He was one of only 25 people who completed the race in the required time limit. There were 55 athletes who took off from the starting line.
Tucson, Ariz., resident Ryan Niccum, 45, finished first in 26:04:00 and Morristown, N.J., resident Thomas Grenier, 38, was third in 28:57:00. Denver resident Chelsea Factor, 29, was the only other athlete to break the 30-hour mark. She finished her race in 29:28:00.
Nott collected a medal for his work in the mountain range. All 25 people who finished the race also received a Silverheels 100 belt buckle.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!