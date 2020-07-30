Plattsmouth coach claims medal in mountain race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRPLAY, Colo. – Plattsmouth High School teacher and coach Todd Nott took the phrase “peak performance” to a new level this summer during a major road race.

Nott earned a silver medal in the Silverheels 100 along the mountaintops of Colorado. A majority of the 104-mile route took place above 10,000 feet of altitude in the Rocky Mountains. Several spots in the race reached 12,000 feet above sea level.

Nott, 56, said he was excited about being able to take part in the Silverheels 100. He had been involved in intense training for the Badwater 135, which is one of the world’s top endurance events. He would have been one of only 100 ultra-marathoners from across the globe to run 135 miles from Death Valley to Mount Whitney in California on July 6.

“The preceding six months I had the greatest training mileage of my entire life,” Nott said. “Then less than two weeks before, the event was cancelled.”

After Nott found out he would be able to compete in the 2021 version of the Badwater 135 next July, he decided to make the most of his 2020 training experience. He secured a spot in the Silverheels 100 and traveled to Colorado to take part in the race.

“I found a Plan B so my training did not go to waste!” Nott said.