Plattsmouth coach finishes world's toughest foot race

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Fewer than 2,000 people in the world have ever crossed the finish line of the Badwater 135 ultramarathon since it began more than 30 years ago.
Plattsmouth teacher and coach Todd Nott added his name to that elite list in July by conquering the toughest foot race on the globe.
Nott finished the 135-mile trek through California deserts and mountains in 33 hours, 1 minute, 28 seconds. Runners from multiple countries began their experience at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park and finished at the Mount Whitney trailhead. They passed through three mountain ranges for a total of 14,600 feet of cumulative vertical ascent and 6,100 feet of cumulative descent.
Nott said Wednesday he was beyond excited to be able to complete the challenging course July 19-21. The 57-year-old placed 14th in the race, which featured many of the top ultramarathoners in the world.
Athletes from Ukraine, Russia, Portugal, Italy and the United Kingdom joined people from across the United States at the starting line. They had to complete the race in 48 hours to secure the coveted Badwater 135 Belt Buckle.
“To be honest, I was kind of out of it when I crossed the finish line,” Nott said. “The race took a lot out of me by that point, but I knew I’d accomplished something big. The race director said fewer people have finished Badwater than have climbed Mount Everest, so when you hear something like that it’s a good feeling.
“As a runner we’re never satisfied with our times in any race, because you always want to go faster, but I certainly could not be disappointed with 14th place. I’ve looked forward to this for a long time, so I was thrilled when I able to finish it.”
The statement from Chris Kostman, the event’s director, is true. Five people took part in a challenge along the Badwater 135 route on July 31, 1987, and the first official race started on July 28, 1988. Sixty-eight people were able to complete the 2021 ultramarathon, which increased the total number of finishers in 33 years to 1,669. More than 4,000 people have reached the peak of Mount Everest.
Nott had been selected to participate in the Badwater 135 in 2020, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. While he was initially disappointed, Nott accepted a spot in the Silverheels 100 ultramarathon in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He earned second place in last summer’s high-altitude race in 27 hours, two minutes.
Badwater 135 organizers told 2020 athletes that they would be eligible to compete in the 2021 event, and Nott drove to California after finishing the Silverheels 100 for a preview of what was to come. He learned that the Badwater 135 had an unofficial slogan of “world’s toughest foot race” for a good reason.
“That trip was really important because I wasn’t in shock of what I would see this year,” Nott said. “I drove the course and found out how mentally tough you need to be to even have a chance of finishing it.
“It would be pretty easy to drop out of that race, that’s for sure. There are so many variables with the heat and the climbs in elevation and the monotony of the highway through Death Valley. When you read about it it’s one thing, but when you drive it and then run in it you understand right away what type of a challenge it really is.”
One of the biggest obstacles for runners is the sweltering heat. Death Valley is the lowest, hottest and driest location in the United States. It gained worldwide attention in early July when the thermometer there reached 130 degrees.
Nott said he tried to take every possible precaution for the blazing temperatures. It soared to 117 degrees at one point in this year’s race.
“I wasn’t scared so much of the distance or the course as I was of the heat, but I felt as prepared for that as I could be,” Nott said. “The humidity in Nebraska definitely helps prepare you, and I spent time in a sauna for 15 or 16 days just trying to simulate what that heat would feel like.
“I had a four-man support crew that followed me, and they put ice under my hat and neck, and after 43 miles you can have a pacer and they can spray you with water. I was worried about the heat, but I never felt overwhelmed by it, which I was really glad about.”
The 84 people who began the Badwater 135 took off from Badwater Basin, which is the lowest point of elevation (282 feet below sea level) in the country. Nott started his adventure at 9:30 p.m. July 19 and finished the first 17.5 miles in three hours. He reached the Stovepipe Wells checkpoint at 4:50 a.m. July 20 and surpassed the halfway point at Panamint Springs less than seven hours later.
The first sign of trouble began just after he had crossed mile 100. The middle portion of the race features several large ascents and descents, and the steep downhills caused severe swelling in his ankles and Achilles’ heels. Nott was forced to speed walk the final 30 miles because he was unable to physically run.
In addition, the last 13 miles are the steepest part of the entire route. After reaching the Lone Pine checkpoint, athletes must cover 5,000 feet of elevation gain during the final stretch. They have to travel on a series of mountainous switchbacks to reach the finish line at 8,360 feet above sea level.
“When I had to walk it was super hard, but I remembered that I just needed to stay focused in the moment and stay mentally tough,” Nott said. “Most of the last 13 miles is not runnable anyway, so I knew coming in that there would be some walking there, but that was the hardest half-marathon I’ve ever done.
“When you realize that you have a half-marathon in front of you and it’s going to take at least another four hours to get to the finish line, it was 100-percent mental at that point. That last 13 miles from Lone Pine to the Mount Whitney trailhead was something else.”
All racers who began the event received a Badwater 135 starter’s t-shirt, a hat, a goodie bag and a copy of Badwater Magazine. Nott and the 67 other finishers added the Badwater 135 Belt Buckle and a finisher’s t-shirt to their collection.
Nott said he would consider applying to the Badwater 135 selection committee to try running the race again. While future treks through the California desert are still up in the air, Nott said his experience this year would have a permanent place in his heart.
“I feel really fortunate to be able to do this,” Nott said. “It was one of those experiences that I don’t think I’ll ever forget.”