Plattsmouth coach finishes world's toughest foot race

“It would be pretty easy to drop out of that race, that’s for sure. There are so many variables with the heat and the climbs in elevation and the monotony of the highway through Death Valley. When you read about it it’s one thing, but when you drive it and then run in it you understand right away what type of a challenge it really is.”

One of the biggest obstacles for runners is the sweltering heat. Death Valley is the lowest, hottest and driest location in the United States. It gained worldwide attention in early July when the thermometer there reached 130 degrees.

Nott said he tried to take every possible precaution for the blazing temperatures. It soared to 117 degrees at one point in this year’s race.

“I wasn’t scared so much of the distance or the course as I was of the heat, but I felt as prepared for that as I could be,” Nott said. “The humidity in Nebraska definitely helps prepare you, and I spent time in a sauna for 15 or 16 days just trying to simulate what that heat would feel like.

“I had a four-man support crew that followed me, and they put ice under my hat and neck, and after 43 miles you can have a pacer and they can spray you with water. I was worried about the heat, but I never felt overwhelmed by it, which I was really glad about.”