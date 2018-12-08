COUNCIL BLUFFS – Plattsmouth athletes went toe to toe with many of the top competitors in the Midwest this weekend at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.
The Blue Devils joined 39 other schools at the Mid-America Center for two days of action. The tournament ran Friday afternoon and evening and resumed Saturday morning. Championship matchups took place Saturday afternoon.
The event included teams from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota. Plattsmouth finished 22nd in the tournament with 179.5 points. Liberty (Mo.) won the title with 547 points and Iowa-based Waukee was second with 448.5 points.
Jayden Wooten, Drake Rader, Devin Pfeifer and Trevor Nielsen all placed in the top ten of their weight classes. Pfeifer went 7-1 during the tournament and finished fifth at 220 pounds. Rader captured eighth place at 195 pounds with a 4-4 mark, and Wooten placed ninth at 170 pounds with a 5-3 mark. Nielsen went 5-3 at 285 pounds and placed tenth.
Team Results
Liberty 547, Waukee 448.5, Apple Valley 445.5, Millard South 421.5, Kearney 374, Lincoln East 306.5, Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 296, Grand Island 287.5, North Scott 267, Iowa City West 253, Fort Dodge 241.5, Totino-Grace 238.5, Spirit Lake Park 229.5, Underwood 220.5, Woodbury Central 216.5, Olathe South 214.5, Mill Valley 209.5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 207, Papillion-La Vista 194.5, Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest 191.5, Atlantic-CAM 182.5, Plattsmouth 179.5, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 174, Omaha Creighton Prep 160.5, Olathe North 158.5, Glenwood 145, Missouri Valley 143.5, Millard West 143, Saint James Academy 138, Millard North 117, Ames 99, South Sioux City 84.5, Norris 84, LeMars 72, Gardner-Edgerton 61, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 59.5, Nebraska City 55.5, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 43.5, Pittsburg High 30, Council Bluffs St. Albert 13.5
Plattsmouth Results
106 – Cael Nielsen
Pinned by Easton Hilton (Liberty) 0:17, dec. Blake Dirksen (LeMars) 9-5, pinned by Niles Sollazzo (Underwood) 3:44, pinned William Cehacek (CB St. Albert) 0:47, maj. dec. by Hayden Schalk (Nebraska City) 14-5, pinned by Tanner Clanton (Millard North) 1:19, dec. by Blake Dirksen (LeMars) 5-2, pinned by Francisco Becerra (Creighton Prep) 2:25
113 – Dominic Cherek
Pinned by Parker McBride (Iowa City West) 2:25, pinned Eric Tapia (Spirit Lake Park) no time given, maj. dec. by Tyler Johnson (Olathe South) 13-4, pinned Jackson Schemmel (Saint James Academy) 2:18, pinned Daniel Hinds (LeMars) 0:32, dec. Joseph Triscornia (Olathe North) 9-3, dec. by Jordan Bobier (Papillion-La Vista) 8-2
120 – Josh Adkins
Pinned by Garrett Carbullido (Millard South) 5:44, pinned by Nick Miller (Waukee) 0:44, tech fall by Brackett Locke (Woodbury Central) 18-3 (4:27), pinned by Ethan Cronk (Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest) 0:50, pinned by Caleb Delp (Olathe North) 0:44, pinned Matt Wood (Saint James Academy) 2:28, pinned Kolby Fry (CB Lewis Central) 3:59
126 – Chance Taylor
Dec. by Tristen Jessen (Woodbury Central) 9-6, pinned Anthony Davis (Ames) 3:58, pinned by Camden Russell (Millard West) 0:59, pinned Jude Ryan (CB Abraham Lincoln) 0:58, pinned Taber Dominguez (CB Lewis Central) 1:31, pinned by Carter Smith (Waukee) 4:39, pinned by Zane Ziegler (Underwood) 3:18
132 – Brock Bashus
Maj. dec. Antonio Ortiz (Pittsburg High) 13-4, dec. by Brayden Ratcliffe (Gardner-Edgerton) 5-1, maj. dec. by Bret Minor (Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas) 9-1, maj. dec. Aiden Keller (CB Thomas Jefferson) 12-4, pinned Luc Veasman (Creighton Prep) 2:41, dec. by Trenten Doty (North Scott) 4-3, pinned Jack Steinlage (Saint James Academy) 5:06, dec. Quaid Werklund (CB Lewis Central) 5-3, dec. Ryker Case (Glenwood) 2-0
138 – Josh Colgrove
Pinned Cade Sungaard (Apple Valley) 3:47, maj. dec. by Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) 17-8, pinned Andrew Gill (Glenwood) 1:48, pinned by Devin Strief (North Scott) 0:59, dec. by Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) 4-0, pinned by Nate Monahan (Woodbury Central) 5:23, tech fall by Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West) 16-1 (5:34)
145 – Zach Nielsen
Dec. Eric McIlnay (Missouri Valley) 3-1, pinned Dalton Sutton (Pittsburgh High) 1:40, dec. by Brandon Mills (Fort Dodge) in ultimate tiebreaker, tech fall by Wade Mitchell (Woodbury Central) 17-1 (4:17), pinned Luis Paez (LeMars) 4:34, dec. by William Jaeger (Totino-Grace) 3-1, pinned Zach Ghale (Gardner-Edgerton) 1:11, pinned by Guillermo Espinoza (Millard North) 3:21, pinned Izaiah Deras (Grand Island) 1:04
152 – Caleb Laney
Pinned Jaden Hamman (Woodbury Central) 4:42, dec. by Jacob Sheldon (Grand Island) 11-8, dec. by A.J. Rodriguez (Gardner-Edgerton) 9-8, pinned Payton Fewson (Atlantic-CAM) 0:48, tech fall Anthony Arens (Totino-Grace) 17-2 (6:00), pinned by Jake Francksen-Small (LeMars) 2:44, pinned by Tanner Ownes (Underwood) 1:39
170 – Jayden Wooten
Pinned Nate Link (North Scott) 1:06, pinned Pavle Petrovic (Papillion-La Vista) 0:34, pinned by Zachary Serna (Norris) 5:32, dec. by Grant Lyman (Lincoln East) 6-0, pinned McCoy Stoker (Olathe North) 2:29, dec. by Seth Nitzel (Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest) 1-0, dec. Alexzaiah Deras (Grand Island) 6-3, dec. Nick Gill (Glenwood) 4-0
195 – Drake Rader
Pinned Preston Murray (Spirit Lake Park) 1:08, dec. by Jeremiah Cabuyaban (Liberty) 7-5 (OT), pinned Jace Coenen (Missouri Valley) 3:05, maj. dec. by Landon Green (Iowa City West) 15-4, pinned Joey Glogowski (Creighton Prep) 5:15, medical forfeit over Jacob Byers (CB Thomas Jefferson), dec. by Math Martin (Olathe North) 6-4, pinned by Isaac Stean (Saint James Academy) 3:11
220 – Devin Pfeifer
Pinned Dustin Stowe (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 2:33, pinned Ben Ramsey (Glenwood) 0:16, maj. dec. Alec Younggren (Olathe South) 13-5, pinned Caden Reeves (Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas) 2:00, pinned by Ethan Kremer (Mill Valley) 3:03, pinned Luis Quezada (South Sioux City) 5:23, dec. Gabe Greenlee (Ames) 11-5, dec. Gavin Peitzmeier (Millard South) 9-3
285 – Trevor Nielsen
Pinned Charles Ziemba (Millard West) 1:01, pinned Mason Vander Woude (CB Lewis Central) 0:34, pinned Gerald Picado (Gardner-Edgerton) 1:18, pinned Logan Finowski (Fort Dodge) 0:04, dec. by Arron Olson (Missouri Valley) 5-3, pinned by Marshune Smith (Ames) 1:59, pinned Zephaniah Sivels (Millard North) 0:49, pinned by Connor Arndt (Waukee) 4:12