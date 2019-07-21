NEBRASKA CITY – One big inning of offense helped Auburn overcome a challenge from Plattsmouth on Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs scored five times in the fifth inning during their 8-2 triumph. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils squared off with fourth-seeded Auburn in the opening round of the Area B1 Senior Legion Tournament at Nebraska City.
Plattsmouth began the game with a solo run and copied the feat in the third inning. Aaronn Aho and Easton Hoschar each delivered RBI plate appearances for the team.
Auburn entered the fifth inning up 3-2 and exited the frame with an 8-2 advantage. Hayden Hall produced a game-changing grand slam for the Bulldogs. Liam Raison had three hits and three RBI for Auburn during the day and Caleb Fossenbarger added three hits.
Adam Eggert helped Plattsmouth’s offense with three hits. Connor Pohlmeier and William Robert each drew two walks.
Plattsmouth will face third-seeded Beatrice in the elimination bracket at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Sunday’s scheduled games in the tournament were rained out.
Plattsmouth 101 000 0 – 2 8 2
Auburn 210 050 x – 8 10 0