Plattsmouth competes in UNK Invite races

KEARNEY – Plattsmouth runners squared off with scores of competitors from across the state Monday during the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite.
The Blue Devils traveled to Kearney Country Club for a meet that featured hundreds of athletes. A total of 173 girls and 219 boys took part in Class B races. The UNK Invite lets runners get an early glimpse at the layout that will be used for state races in October.
The Plattsmouth girls placed eighth in team standings with a score of 189. PHS veterans Natalie Briggs and Jozlyn Barnes guided the Blue Devils during the day. Briggs earned 30th place in 22:25.32 and Barnes captured 45th place in 22:48.47.
The Plattsmouth boys finished tenth in team standings with a total of 199. Elijah Dix and Sam Campin paced the squad in the race. Dix placed 25th in 18:20.47 and Campin collected 34th place in 18:47.86.
Mila Wehrbein, Jolie Dix, Ava Nolde, Jolee Wohlers, Emily Macias-Palomar, Darek Reicks, Alex Lozzi, Daniel Barajas, Ethan Moore, Joel Moore, Riley Moore and Robert McGraw compiled times for Plattsmouth in the races.
Norris won the Class B girls team title with 33 points and Lexington dominated the Class B boys race with 27 points. McCook junior Samantha Rodewald (20:03.47) and Norris sophomore Riley Boonstra (16:59.11) captured gold medals.
Class B Girls Team Results
Norris 33, Bennington 67, Blair 90, Elkhorn North 92, Omaha Duchesne 93, York 148, Seward 149, Plattsmouth 189, Hastings 190, Omaha Skutt 193, McCook 194, Lexington 209, Platteview 217, Grand Island Northwest 244, Elkhorn 244, Gering 246, Schuyler 279, Waverly 282, Omaha Mercy 320, Nebraska City 325
Top 15 Results
1) Samantha Rodewald (MCC) 20:03.47, 2) Kassidy Stuckey (YRK) 20:09.66, 3) Kendall Zavala (NOR) 20:34.28, 4) Gabriela Calderon (BEN) 20:37.70, 5) Mary Kate Kramper (DUC) 20:42.04, 6) Chloe Schrick (BLA) 20:53.37, 7) Laci Havlat (NOR) 20:56.06, 8) Anika Richards (SKT) 21:00.76, 9) Ellie Thomas (NOR) 21:09.71, 10) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 21:15.92, 11) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 21:21.73, 12) Ella Ford (EKN) 21:24.82, 13) Taylor Grasz (ELK) 21:26.69, 14) Atlee Wallman (NOR) 21:27.56, 15) Britt Prince (EKN) 21:33.45
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 22:25.32 (30th), Jozlyn Barnes 22:48.47 (45th), Mila Wehrbein 23:22.06 (59th), Jolie Dix 23:33.77 (65th), Ava Nolde 25:21.53 (103rd), Jolee Wohlers 28:25.54 (144th), Emily Macias-Palomar 28:34.56 (147th),
Class B Boys Team Results
Lexington 27, Omaha Skutt 74, Norris 79, Elkhorn Mount Michael 86, Elkhorn North 120, Bennington 127, Grand Island Northwest 155, Blair 162, Seward 162, Plattsmouth 199, York 201, Gering 226, Elkhorn 254, Nebraska City 259, Hastings 267, Omaha Roncalli 275, Schuyler 294, McCook 310, Platteview 323, Waverly 339, Ralston 400
Top 15 Results
1) Riley Boonstra (NOR) 16:59.11, 2) Nathan Nottingham (SEW) 17:11.78, 3) Colin Pinneo (YRK) 17:22.82, 4) Jayden Ureste (LEX) 17:33.03, 5) Caden Keller (GINW) 17:34.06, 6) Oscar Aguado-Mendex (LEX) 17:34.83, 7) Ian Salazar-Molina (LEX) 17:35.59, 8) Jude Storch (EMM) 17:38.88, 9) Gus Lampe (RON) 17:39.60, 10) Miguel Cruz-Mendoza (LEX) 17:49.19, 11) McCoy Haussler (SKT) 17:49.83, 12) Dawson Fricke (BLA) 17:50.07, 13) Michael Grigsby (EKN) 17:51.85, 14) Kai Olbrich (BEN) 17:53.66, 15) Mark Schroll (EMM) 17:57.80
Plattsmouth Results
Elijah Dix 18:20.47 (25th), Sam Campin 18:47.86 (34th), Darek Reicks 19:56.10 (74th), Alex Lozzi 20:07.00 (82nd), Daniel Barajas 20:50.93 (111th), Ethan Moore 21:12.22 (125th), Joel Moore 21:57.35 (150th), Riley Moore 22:14.28 (155th), Robert McGraw 22:24.45 (162nd)