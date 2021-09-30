Plattsmouth competes in UNK Invite races

KEARNEY – Plattsmouth runners squared off with scores of competitors from across the state Monday during the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite.

The Blue Devils traveled to Kearney Country Club for a meet that featured hundreds of athletes. A total of 173 girls and 219 boys took part in Class B races. The UNK Invite lets runners get an early glimpse at the layout that will be used for state races in October.

The Plattsmouth girls placed eighth in team standings with a score of 189. PHS veterans Natalie Briggs and Jozlyn Barnes guided the Blue Devils during the day. Briggs earned 30th place in 22:25.32 and Barnes captured 45th place in 22:48.47.

The Plattsmouth boys finished tenth in team standings with a total of 199. Elijah Dix and Sam Campin paced the squad in the race. Dix placed 25th in 18:20.47 and Campin collected 34th place in 18:47.86.

Mila Wehrbein, Jolie Dix, Ava Nolde, Jolee Wohlers, Emily Macias-Palomar, Darek Reicks, Alex Lozzi, Daniel Barajas, Ethan Moore, Joel Moore, Riley Moore and Robert McGraw compiled times for Plattsmouth in the races.