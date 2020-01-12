PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and Conestoga athletes walked out of their locker rooms Saturday afternoon with a desire to control all aspects of their Cass County basketball game.
The Blue Devils were able to achieve their goal with a successful effort in the scoring, rebounding and defensive departments.
The Plattsmouth boys defeated the Cougars 58-39 in the PHS gym. Plattsmouth created an early double-digit lead and went up by 20 points at halftime. PHS (5-6) held a 45-23 edge late in the third quarter and maintained that gap the rest of the way.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the team’s performance. The Blue Devils made 55 percent of their shots from the floor and snared 36 rebounds against the Cougars. Plattsmouth’s defense limited a dangerous Conestoga offense to 11 first-half points.
“We started out very good and got a quick 10-0 lead,” Tilson said. “The whole first half our defense was really strong.”
Conestoga (5-4) rallied within 12-8 early in the second quarter but watched Plattsmouth score the next nine points. Hunter Adkins, Jude Wehrbein and Stockton Graham posted consecutive baskets, and Adkins sank a bucket after a steal to create a 21-8 edge.
Wehrbein’s 3-pointer near the end of the first half gave the Blue Devils a 31-11 lead. The teams then matched baskets throughout the final two quarters. PHS led by 20 points with three minutes to play and ended with the 19-point victory.
Lane Fox led Conestoga’s offense with 17 points. Kobe Gansemer posted 11 points, Lucas Michel had six points and Ben Welch scored three points. Jack Welch added two points for the Cougars.
Hayden Stromsodt helped the Blue Devils with a double-double line of 12 points and 14 rebounds. He also made one block and one steal. Adkins generated ten points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal, and Andrew Rathman tallied nine points, four rebounds and one assist.
You have free articles remaining.
Wehrbein collected ten points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Graham contributed eight points, one assist and one steal, Chandler Cole had two points and two rebounds and Jack Alexander produced three points and one assist.
Adam Eggert posted four points, one rebound and one assist for PHS. Dakota Minshall made two assists and one steal, Kade Hansen had one assist and Ryan Oatman hauled in two rebounds. Sam Prokupek added defensive minutes for the squad.
Conestoga 6 5 15 13 – 39
Plattsmouth 12 19 14 13 – 58
Conestoga (39)
Fox 17, Gansemer 11, B. Welch 3, J. Welch 2, Michel 6.
Plattsmouth (58)
Wehrbein 4-10 1-2 10, Graham 3-3 0-0 8, Rathman 3-3 3-3 9, Adkins 5-12 0-0 10, Stromsodt 5-7 2-4 12, Cole 1-1 0-0 2, Eggert 2-6 0-0 4, Minshall 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 1-1 3, Prokupek 0-0 0-2 0, Oatman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-44 7-12 58.