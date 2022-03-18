Plattsmouth, Conestoga teams start spring seasons

Boys soccer and baseball teams from Conestoga and Plattsmouth began their spring campaigns Thursday in cool and windy weather.

The Platte 3, Beatrice 0

The Platte athletes played their first match in program history at Beatrice. The co-op boys soccer team includes players from both Plattsmouth and Platteview.

The squad began the spring season on a positive note with a pair of goals in the first half. The team iced the road victory with a solo goal after the break.

Logan Ksiazek posted one goal and one assist and Jude Wehrbein and Dominic Hobbs each scored once for The Platte. Jay DeWitt chipped in one assist for the team. Wehrbein, Ksiazek, Hobbs, DeWitt and Kaleb Caniglia all registered shots on goal against Beatrice.

Tucker Orwig preserved the shutout with seven saves as the team’s goalkeeper. Beatrice collected six corner kicks but The Platte made sure none of them turned into goals.

The Platte 2 1 – 3

Beatrice 0 0 – 0

Conestoga 4, Omaha Gross 3 (SO)

The Conestoga boys hosted Omaha Gross for a soccer match that came down to a penalty-kick shootout. The teams were tied at 3-3 after both regulation and the 20-minute overtime period. Conestoga players celebrated after winning the shootout 5-4.

Fans at Cougar Stadium saw both teams score twice in the first half. The schools added one goal apiece in the second half to set up an extra-time scenario.

Omaha Gross 2 1 0 0 0 – 3

Conestoga 2 1 0 0 1 – 4

Plattsmouth 10, Omaha Bryan 0

Plattsmouth produced a steady scoring attack against Omaha Bryan on the baseball diamond. The Blue Devils crossed the plate in every inning and ended the game after six frames. Fans watched the season opener at Plattsmouth’s field.

PHS pitchers Sam Campin and Parker Aughenbaugh combined on a no-hitter against Omaha Bryan. Both Blue Devils threw three innings for the team. Each pitcher had six strikeouts.

Drew Iverson helped Plattsmouth with one double, one single, one sacrifice fly, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Eli Horner collected one double, one single, two runs and one RBI, and Henry Lootnjer produced one single, two walks, one run and one RBI.

T.J. Fitzpatrick delivered two singles and one run, Clayton Mayfield had one single and one RBI and Gage Olsen pocketed one single and one run. Campin and Kyler Lamb each posted one single, one run and one RBI, Jacob Timm had one sacrifice bunt and Seth Thompson scored once.

Fitzpatrick and Horner each reached once on errors in the game. Fitzpatrick, Iverson, Olsen, Campin and Thompson all collected one steal and Olsen produced three defensive assists. Timm and Campin each added one defensive assist for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth was scheduled to travel to Falls City on Friday afternoon, but snowy weather caused the varsity and junior varsity games to be postponed. The schools have announced a makeup date of April 1.

Omaha Bryan 000 000 – 0 0 5

Plattsmouth 121 222 – 10 11 1

