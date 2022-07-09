Plattsmouth creates scoring sparks against Fort Calhoun

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth batters floated past Fort Calhoun on Friday night by organizing a scoring parade against the Pioneers.

The Blue Devils touched home plate nine times in the first two innings and went on to defeat Fort Calhoun 13-4. The teams played in the first round of the Area B2 Junior Legion Tournament at Blue Devil Park. A crowd watched Plattsmouth end the game due to mercy rule after five innings.

The Blue Devils set the tone for the night in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Henry Loontjer was struck by a pitch and scored on Fort Calhoun’s error on Gage Olsen’s fly ball. Olsen then crossed the plate on the same play after the Pioneers made an error on the relay throw.

Gabe Villamonte helped Plattsmouth increase the 2-0 lead with a triple to the right-field wall. Eli Horner advanced to first base on a walk and Villamonte made it 3-0 on a wild pitch. Dylan Eby reached base after a wild pitch on a third strike, and Horner and Eby each came home on Parker Aughenbaugh’s two-run double to center.

Plattsmouth swelled the 5-0 gap to 9-0 in the second. Tyler Demboski drew a leadoff walk, Loontjer produced an infield hit and Ethan Walker was struck by a pitch. Olsen netted a RBI single to right, Villamonte knocked a RBI sacrifice fly to right and Horner lined a two-run drive to the outfield.

Louis Ingram kept the hit parade rolling in the third when he belted a leadoff triple to the center-field wall. He scored after Fort Calhoun made a throwing error on Demboski’s infield grounder. Loontjer drove in Demboski with a grounder to third base to make it 11-0. Walker then drew a free pass to first, stole second, ran to third on a wild pitch and scored on Olsen’s RBI grounder.

Fort Calhoun chipped away at the lead with three runs in the fourth on three Plattsmouth errors. The Blue Devils responded with a solo run in their half of the frame. Ingram drew a leadoff walk and raced to second on a wild pitch. Loontjer brought in Ingram by blasting a single to center on the first pitch he saw.

Villamonte allowed zero hits and struck out six Pioneers in three innings of work. He tossed 36 pitches during his time on the mound. Aughenbaugh allowed one hit and had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings for Plattsmouth, and Olsen registered the final two outs of the fifth inning.

Loontjer helped Plattsmouth with two singles, one hit-by-pitch, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Walker scored twice after reaching on one walk and one hit-by-pitch, and Olsen drove in two runs and scored twice. He reached base on one single and one error.

Villamonte ended the night with one triple, one single, one sacrifice fly, one run and one RBI. Horner delivered two singles, one walk, one run and two RBI, and Eby scored once after reaching base on one single and one error.

Aughenbaugh generated one double and two RBI for Plattsmouth, and Ingram posted one triple, one walk and two runs. Demboski reached base on one walk and one error and scored once.

The top-seeded Blue Devils will continue the tournament at 8 p.m. Saturday. Plattsmouth will face third-seeded Ashland at Blue Devil Park.

Fort Calhoun 000 31 – 4 1 4

Plattsmouth 543 1x – 13 10 4