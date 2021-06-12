Plattsmouth dominates Bellevue East on diamond

The Blue Devils scored their final run in the fifth. Evan Miller drew a leadoff walk and scampered to third base after two wild pitches. Waters pocketed a RBI single to left to make the margin 8-0.

Bellevue East loaded the bases with one out in the third, but Plattsmouth’s defense prevented the Chieftains from scoring. Caden Hinton made a running over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory by third base for the second out. Villamonte and Waters then teamed up for a 6-4 infield play to retire the side.

Plattsmouth ended the game with a double play in the fifth. Eggert caught a fly ball in center field for the second out, and he noticed Bellevue East’s runner had stranded too far off first base. Eggert pegged a throw to Iverson at first base for the final out of the night.

Campin tossed all five innings for Plattsmouth. He collected four strikeouts and kept Bellevue East from making solid contact during the game. Bellevue East posted four singles and made six groundball outs.

Eggert helped Plattsmouth with two singles, three RBI and one run. Waters posted one single, one double, one walk, two runs and one RBI, and Campin and Elshire each had one single, two walks and one run.