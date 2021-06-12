Plattsmouth dominates Bellevue East on diamond

BELLEVUE – The Plattsmouth Seniors kept Bellevue East stranded in a scoring desert Friday night during a shutout victory on the diamond.
The Blue Devils dominated the Chieftains 8-0 in the opening round of the Bellevue East Tournament. Plattsmouth limited Bellevue East to four hits and erased every scoring opportunity during the evening. The team ended the game due to mercy rule after five innings.
Plattsmouth drew water from a winning well in the opening inning. Max Waters opened the frame with a one-out double and Adam Eggert sent him home with a RBI single. Trent Elshire and Caden Hinton reached base on a walk and single, and Drew Iverson plated Eggert and Elshire with a two-run shot to center.
Plattsmouth’s inning continued after Hinton reached third base on Iverson’s single. Gabe Villamonte made it 4-0 with a swinging bunt that settled in the infield grass. Hinton watched the defense and raced home on the play.
The Blue Devils poured three more runs on the scoreboard in the next inning. Clyde Hinton led off the stanza with a bunt and moved to third base on a steal and passed ball. He then flew home on a wild pitch.
Sam Campin and Waters drew consecutive walks for Plattsmouth, and they moved into scoring position on a wild pitch and steal. Eggert lined a 3-2 pitch into center field to bring both teammates home.
The Blue Devils scored their final run in the fifth. Evan Miller drew a leadoff walk and scampered to third base after two wild pitches. Waters pocketed a RBI single to left to make the margin 8-0.
Bellevue East loaded the bases with one out in the third, but Plattsmouth’s defense prevented the Chieftains from scoring. Caden Hinton made a running over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory by third base for the second out. Villamonte and Waters then teamed up for a 6-4 infield play to retire the side.
Plattsmouth ended the game with a double play in the fifth. Eggert caught a fly ball in center field for the second out, and he noticed Bellevue East’s runner had stranded too far off first base. Eggert pegged a throw to Iverson at first base for the final out of the night.
Campin tossed all five innings for Plattsmouth. He collected four strikeouts and kept Bellevue East from making solid contact during the game. Bellevue East posted four singles and made six groundball outs.
Eggert helped Plattsmouth with two singles, three RBI and one run. Waters posted one single, one double, one walk, two runs and one RBI, and Campin and Elshire each had one single, two walks and one run.
Caden Hinton and Clyde Hinton each generated one single and one run, and Iverson ended the evening with one single and two RBI. T.J. Fitzpatrick drew two walks, Miller had one walk and one run and Villamonte tallied one single and one RBI.