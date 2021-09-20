Plattsmouth dominates EMM in road triumph

ELKHORN – Plattsmouth’s experienced offensive linemen kept pushing back Elkhorn Mount Michael defenders throughout Friday night’s football game.
Their work allowed the Blue Devils to push ahead on the scoreboard in winning fashion.
Plattsmouth overwhelmed Elkhorn Mount Michael 47-7 with a steady scoring attack. The Blue Devils gained 388 rushing yards on 35 carries and tacked on 127 yards through the air. PHS led 33-0 at halftime and maintained intensity after the break.
Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said he was pleased with the team’s performance. PHS (4-0) kept Elkhorn Mount Michael (0-4) from gaining confidence during the game. Plattsmouth linemen used their size and strength to wear down EMM as the evening went on.
“The offensive line and defensive line were dominant,” Dzuris said.
Fans had just settled into their seats when Plattsmouth first dented the scoreboard. Christian Meneses scampered into the end zone on a 24-yard run with 9:15 to go in the period. PHS quarterback Nate Kramer then connected with Clyde Hinton on a 25-yard scoring pass at the 5:56 mark.
The Blue Devils widened the gap in the second quarter. Meneses produced touchdowns from six and 56 yards out to create a 26-0 lead. Kramer then dialed up a touchdown pass to Hinton to give Plattsmouth additional momentum at halftime.
Meneses created the final margin with a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter. He finished the evening with 326 rushing yards on 20 carries. He averaged 16.3 yards per attempt and scored five times.
Ethan Walker ran nine times for 49 yards and Kramer collected 13 yards on six attempts. The offensive line also gave Kramer time to find open receivers. He finished 7-of-10 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Hinton hauled in three receptions for 50 yards and Jude Wehrbein caught one 25-yard pass. Walker (16 yards) and Jace Graff (11 yards) each chipped in one reception.
T.J. Fitzpatrick and Owen Prince each made interceptions for Plattsmouth and Iyan Martin-Morrison recovered one fumble. Dalton Baumgart gave Plattsmouth five solo and four assisted tackles, and Cameron Aughenbaugh tallied three solo and four assisted stops with one sack.
Baumgart made three tackles for loss and Martin-Morrison, Aughenbaugh, Prince and Caleb Adkins each made one stop behind the line. Justice Kahler had three solo tackles and Blake Duncan and Zac Witherell each made two solo tackles. Mathew Zitek added two solo and two assisted stops in the game.
Plattsmouth will resume the season Friday night against Crete (2-2). The Blue Devils will celebrate Homecoming activities during the evening. The teams are scheduled to start action at 7 p.m.