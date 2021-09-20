Plattsmouth dominates EMM in road triumph

Meneses created the final margin with a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter. He finished the evening with 326 rushing yards on 20 carries. He averaged 16.3 yards per attempt and scored five times.

Ethan Walker ran nine times for 49 yards and Kramer collected 13 yards on six attempts. The offensive line also gave Kramer time to find open receivers. He finished 7-of-10 for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

Hinton hauled in three receptions for 50 yards and Jude Wehrbein caught one 25-yard pass. Walker (16 yards) and Jace Graff (11 yards) each chipped in one reception.

T.J. Fitzpatrick and Owen Prince each made interceptions for Plattsmouth and Iyan Martin-Morrison recovered one fumble. Dalton Baumgart gave Plattsmouth five solo and four assisted tackles, and Cameron Aughenbaugh tallied three solo and four assisted stops with one sack.

Baumgart made three tackles for loss and Martin-Morrison, Aughenbaugh, Prince and Caleb Adkins each made one stop behind the line. Justice Kahler had three solo tackles and Blake Duncan and Zac Witherell each made two solo tackles. Mathew Zitek added two solo and two assisted stops in the game.