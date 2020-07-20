Plattsmouth dominates Springfield in baseball game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth remained in the driver’s seat for the entire duration of Saturday night’s baseball game against Springfield.

The Blue Devils defeated Springfield 8-0 in the Junior Legion matchup. Plattsmouth limited the Trojans to two hits and took advantage of seven Springfield errors. The team scored in four of the game’s five innings to win via mercy rule.

Plattsmouth broke through on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the second inning. The team doubled the gap in the third inning and increased the lead to 7-0 in the fourth. The Blue Devils ended action in the fifth with the final run of the game.

Colton Rankin chipped in two hits and two runs batted in for the Blue Devils. T.J. Fitzpatrick drew three walks and Caden Hinton had two hits in the contest. Clayton Mayfield and Jonas Bradney each delivered one RBI against the Trojans.

Hinton worked all five innings on the mound and struck out six batters. He threw first-pitch strikes to 14 hitters.

Plattsmouth (9-5) is scheduled to resume its season Tuesday against Fairbury. The teams will play at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Devil Park.

Springfield 000 00 – 0 2 7

Plattsmouth 022 31 – 8 6 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.