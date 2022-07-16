Plattsmouth dominates Wayne in first round of state tournament

WAHOO – Plattsmouth athletes painted winning scenes on the diamond Saturday morning during their state baseball showdown with Wayne.

The Blue Devils dominated Wayne 9-0 in the first round of the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament. Plattsmouth stormed past the Area B5 Tournament champions with a powerful scoring attack the entire day. The Area B2 Tournament champions reeled off 15 hits and had baserunners in all five innings at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.

Plattsmouth head coach Tim Winters said he was pleased with the way the Blue Devils looked from the moment they arrived at the state ballpark.

“We were really loose coming into the game,” Winters said. “The guys looked like they were having fun the whole day. We had a great batting practice beforehand, and I could tell that they were enjoying themselves but were very focused at the same time. It was really good to see.”

Wayne entered the tournament with a spotless 24-0 mark and one of the top defenses in the state. The team had not surrendered more than four runs in any game this year and had breezed past many opponents in northeast Nebraska.

Winters said Plattsmouth players were motivated by those accomplishments instead of being intimidated by them. He felt that viewpoint made a difference in how the state game turned out.

“The guys knew that they had only given up four runs twice this year, and they knew that they were a good team and had a great record,” Winters said. “They wanted to be the first ones to beat them and to score more than five runs against them. That was definitely a big motivating factor for us. They were pretty excited about having a chance to get to do both of those things.”

Plattsmouth collected energy with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Dylan Eby led off the frame with a single and Parker Aughenbaugh moved him ahead with a sacrifice bunt. Louis Ingram knocked a single to left and Tyler Demboski followed him with a RBI single to left. Henry Loontjer capped the inning with a RBI sacrifice fly to right.

Plattsmouth center fielder Ethan Walker made a running catch on a deep fly ball in the second inning, and the Blue Devils carried that defensive momentum with them into their next at-bats. Gabe Villamonte, Eli Horner and Eby scored in the third inning to make it 5-0. Aughenbaugh and Ingram each drove in runs and Eby raced home on a throwing error.

The Blue Devils created additional space on the scoreboard in the fourth. Walker and Gage Olsen led off the frame with consecutive singles and moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Horner then drilled a shot to center that brought in both teammates. Aughenbaugh made it 8-0 on a long double to center with two outs.

Walker’s teammates waved their caps in the air in tribute in the bottom of the fourth after he made a spectacular running catch near the fence. The Blue Devils then added a solo run in the fifth. Demboski doubled to the left-field fence and came home on Walker’s single to center. Plattsmouth retired Wayne in order in the fifth to win by mercy rule.

Winters said the Blue Devils have made the most of their time in the batting cage at practices. He said those swings have laid the foundation for the team’s success at the plate in postseason games.

“We’ve been doing that type of hitting in games for most of the latter part of the year,” Winters said. “The guys are seeing the ball extremely well right now, and they’re putting it in play and making defenses work the whole game. That’s a credit to their own work ethic and the job they’ve been doing in practice. Their work habits are paying off for us right now.”

Walker collected three singles, one run batted in and one run scored for Plattsmouth. Olsen connected on three singles and scored once, and Aughenbaugh ended the game with one double, one single, one sacrifice bunt and two RBI.

Demboski generated one double, one single, one run and one RBI in the victory. Ingram tallied two singles, one run and one RBI, and Horner pocketed one single, one walk, two runs and two RBI.

Eby scored twice after reaching base on one single and one fielder’s choice, and Villamonte posted one single, one walk and one run. Loontjer chipped in one RBI sacrifice fly for the team.

Villamonte limited Wayne to one hit in five innings on the mound. He struck out nine Wayne batters with a variety of strikes over the plate. He tossed only 34 pitches during the first three innings and struck out three of the final four batters.

Plattsmouth will play Sutton in the second round at 4 p.m. Sunday in Wahoo. Sutton escaped a comeback attempt by Alliance to win 5-3 in the first round. Wayne and Alliance will play in an elimination-bracket game at 10 a.m.

Plattsmouth 023 31 – 9 15 1

Wayne 000 00 – 0 1 3