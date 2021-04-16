Plattsmouth earns fifth place at NCHS Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth golfers earned a round of applause from fans Thursday by posting a series of successful strokes at the Nebraska City Invite.

Plattsmouth collected fifth place in the 12-school meet with a total of 393. The Blue Devils vaulted into the top half of the leaderboard by registering their best team score of the season.

Levi Flaherty highlighted Plattsmouth’s day with a fifth-place round of 88. He tallied a 47 on the front nine at Wildwood Golf Course and moved ahead of other competitors after that. He ended the tournament with a 41 on the back nine.

Zach Shukis pocketed a 15th-place medal with a 95, and Jude Wehrbein finished his tournament experience with a 98. Kye Stone (112) and Jack Alexander (113) added scores for the Blue Devils.

Lincoln Lutheran (366) and Elkhorn North (373) claimed the top two team spots. Harrison Weddell of Elkhorn North and Kyle Beam of Sidney battled all day for the individual title. Weddell (81) edged Beam by one stroke for medalist honors.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to return to action Tuesday at the Blair Invite. The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. at River Wilds Golf Club in Blair. Sixteen schools will take part in the event.