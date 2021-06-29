Plattsmouth earns Senior Legion tournament championship

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth earned a spot at the top of the Senior Legion mountain Sunday with a tournament championship trophy.
The Blue Devils pocketed the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament title with a pair of close victories. Plattsmouth stopped Springfield 4-3 and defeated Auburn 5-4 at Blue Devil Park.
Plattsmouth earned the program’s third SENBC Tournament championship. The Blue Devils also claimed first place in the Senior Legion conference tournament in 2013 and 2015.
Plattsmouth 4, Springfield 3
Plattsmouth withstood Springfield’s rally attempt to win the Northern Division championship contest. The Blue Devils sprinted out to a 4-1 lead after two innings and led 4-3 entering the final frame. Plattsmouth held Springfield scoreless in the seventh for the victory.
Drew Iverson helped the Blue Devils with six innings of work on the mound. He registered two strikeouts and kept the Trojans from stitching together large scoring outbursts. Sam Campin picked up the save in the seventh inning.
Max Waters led Plattsmouth’s offense during the game with a pair of RBI.
Springfield 011 001 0 – 3 6 1
Plattsmouth 220 000 x – 4 4 0
Plattsmouth 5, Auburn 4
Plattsmouth captured the league championship in dramatic fashion later that night. Caden Hinton drove in Adam Eggert in the bottom of the ninth inning for the game-winning run.
Auburn went ahead 4-2 in the third inning but Plattsmouth held the Bulldogs scoreless after that. The Blue Devils knotted things at 4-4 in the fifth and forced extra innings the rest of the way.
Campin tossed four frames for Plattsmouth and Clyde Hinton pitched five innings. Waters generated three hits and Caden Hinton tallied two hits and three RBI. Iverson, Trent Elshire and Clyde Hinton all had two hits and Eggert drew a pair of walks.
Travon Shaw and Brad Hall gave Auburn scoring production. Shaw collected two hits and two RBI and Hall had two walks and one RBI.
Plattsmouth improved its season mark to 23-5. The Blue Devils won their 12th game in a row.
Auburn 112 000 000 – 4 7 4
Plattsmouth 200 020 001 – 5 12 2