Plattsmouth earns Senior Legion tournament championship

Plattsmouth 5, Auburn 4

Plattsmouth captured the league championship in dramatic fashion later that night. Caden Hinton drove in Adam Eggert in the bottom of the ninth inning for the game-winning run.

Auburn went ahead 4-2 in the third inning but Plattsmouth held the Bulldogs scoreless after that. The Blue Devils knotted things at 4-4 in the fifth and forced extra innings the rest of the way.

Campin tossed four frames for Plattsmouth and Clyde Hinton pitched five innings. Waters generated three hits and Caden Hinton tallied two hits and three RBI. Iverson, Trent Elshire and Clyde Hinton all had two hits and Eggert drew a pair of walks.

Travon Shaw and Brad Hall gave Auburn scoring production. Shaw collected two hits and two RBI and Hall had two walks and one RBI.

Plattsmouth improved its season mark to 23-5. The Blue Devils won their 12th game in a row.

