Plattsmouth ends baseball season with district games

Hinton pitched 6 2/3 innings and registered seven strikeouts. He allowed five hits, four walks and one earned run in his 101-pitch afternoon. Adam Eggert tossed 17 pitches in 1 1/3 innings of relief. He struck out two of the five Bulldogs he faced.

Auburn 100 000 20 – 3 5 1

Plattsmouth 100 020 01 – 4 9 2

Wayne 4, Plattsmouth 2

Wayne relied on a third-inning outburst to stop Plattsmouth in the semifinals. WHS (13-7) scored all four of the team’s runs in the frame. Jaxon Mrsny drove in a pair of runs and Max Miller and Brooks Kneifl added one RBI in the inning.

Plattsmouth cut into the deficit with a solo run in the bottom of the third and made the gap 4-2 in the sixth. Kneifl kept the Blue Devils from completing the comeback with his work on the mound. He tossed a complete game for Wayne and allowed five hits and five strikeouts.

Eggert and Iverson each tossed innings for Plattsmouth. Iverson struck out six batters in three innings. He allowed six hits and one walk in his 74-pitch appearance. Eggert worked four innings of relief and posted six strikeouts. He allowed one hit and zero walks in his 56-pitch performance.