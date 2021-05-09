Plattsmouth ends baseball season with district games

HASTINGS – Plattsmouth athletes compiled their final plate appearances of the spring season this week during a run to the district tournament semifinals.
The Blue Devils traveled to Duncan Field in Hastings for the District B-1 Tournament. Second-seeded Plattsmouth defeated seventh-seeded Auburn in the opening game on Thursday afternoon. The team completed the season Friday with a game against third-seeded Wayne.
Plattsmouth 4, Auburn 3
William Robert gave the Blue Devils a happy ending to their first-round battle with Auburn. The PHS senior produced a game-winning single in the eighth inning to help PHS advance to the semifinals.
Plattsmouth broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the fifth inning, but Auburn sent the game to an extra frame with two runs in the seventh. Plattsmouth held the Bulldogs (1-15) scoreless in the eighth before putting the game away.
Evan Miller helped Plattsmouth with one double, one single, one run scored and one run batted in. He also stole one base for the Blue Devils. Adam Eggert collected one double, one single and one run in the game, and Drew Iverson posted one single, one hit-by-pitch, one walk, one run and one RBI.
Sam Campin produced one double and one run, Max Waters drew a pair of walks and Trent Elshire tallied one single and one RBI. Clyde Hinton delivered one sacrifice bunt and T.J. Fitzpatrick collected one single.
Hinton pitched 6 2/3 innings and registered seven strikeouts. He allowed five hits, four walks and one earned run in his 101-pitch afternoon. Adam Eggert tossed 17 pitches in 1 1/3 innings of relief. He struck out two of the five Bulldogs he faced.
Auburn 100 000 20 – 3 5 1
Plattsmouth 100 020 01 – 4 9 2
Wayne 4, Plattsmouth 2
Wayne relied on a third-inning outburst to stop Plattsmouth in the semifinals. WHS (13-7) scored all four of the team’s runs in the frame. Jaxon Mrsny drove in a pair of runs and Max Miller and Brooks Kneifl added one RBI in the inning.
Plattsmouth cut into the deficit with a solo run in the bottom of the third and made the gap 4-2 in the sixth. Kneifl kept the Blue Devils from completing the comeback with his work on the mound. He tossed a complete game for Wayne and allowed five hits and five strikeouts.
Eggert and Iverson each tossed innings for Plattsmouth. Iverson struck out six batters in three innings. He allowed six hits and one walk in his 74-pitch appearance. Eggert worked four innings of relief and posted six strikeouts. He allowed one hit and zero walks in his 56-pitch performance.
Campin led Plattsmouth’s offense with one double, one single and one RBI. Fitzpatrick, Hinton and Ethan Coleman each singled once and Drew Iverson drove in one run. Waters scored once after being struck by a pitch and Elshire touched home plate once for PHS. He reached base on an error and fielder’s choice.
Gabe Villamonte helped the Blue Devils with three defensive assists. Waters, Campin, Iverson and Hinton all made one defensive assist in the game.
Plattsmouth finished the spring season 14-8. The Blue Devils finished second in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament and enjoyed a large amount of scoring production during the year. Plattsmouth posted seven or more runs in ten games and reached double-digit totals seven times.
Wayne 004 000 0 – 4 7 3
Plattsmouth 001 001 0 – 2 5 0