Plattsmouth faces Auburn in home volleyball match

PLATTSMOUTH – Auburn used stout defense to stop Plattsmouth’s volleyball team in the PHS gym on Monday night.

The Bulldogs posted a 25-18, 27-25, 25-15 victory in front of a loud Plattsmouth crowd. Auburn limited the Blue Devils to 11 kills in the match. AHS improved to 15-15 and evened the season series with Plattsmouth (8-16).

Plattsmouth used sharp serving to stay close to Auburn. The Blue Devils finished 57-of-61 from the service line and registered 13 aces. Gracie Stonner went 11-of-11 with four aces, Sydney Hobscheidt posted three aces in her 12-of-12 effort and Katie Torres finished 10-of-10 with one ace.

Riley Pletka and Lyndsey Caba each carded two aces during the evening. They combined for a 15-of-17 performance at the stripe. Sara Konkler added one ace in her time at the line.

Pletka and Hobscheidt each registered four kills and Torres, Payton Haugaard and Josey Freel all made one kill for the team. Caba and Freel each made two solo blocks at the net, and Pletka and Haugaard both finished with one solo and one assisted block. Caba dished out nine assists and Haugaard made two assists.

Stonner led Plattsmouth’s defense with a double-double night of 16 digs and 20 serve receptions. Torres netted 24 serve receptions and Hobscheidt picked up nine digs and nine serve receptions.

Haugaard tallied four digs and one serve reception and Caba made one dig and two serve receptions. Ciara Wulff chipped in one dig and one serve reception for Plattsmouth.

The Blue Devils celebrated Senior Night activities prior to the match. The crowd applauded for Caba, Haugaard, Hobscheidt, Stonner, Torres and student manager Wynter Hansen.

