PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls felt they could post plenty of points against Omaha Roncalli on Thursday night with their perimeter shooting.
The Crimson Pride used their work on the glass to offset Plattsmouth’s scoring abilities on the court.
Omaha Roncalli left the PHS gym with a 61-48 victory. Claire Wilson and Abby Bennett each scored 19 points and Payton Stoffel pocketed 13 points for Omaha Roncalli (6-5). All five of the team’s losses have come against ranked opponents.
Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said rebounding made a critical difference in the game. Omaha Roncalli scored ten second-chance points and grabbed 16 offensive boards. Wilson led the Crimson Pride with 11 rebounds.
“They crushed us on the boards tonight,” Owens said. “That was the biggest factor in the game. We knew they were a pretty good rebounding team, and we had been working on several rebounding drills in practice to try to prepare for that. They did a good job of fighting through our box-outs and getting the rebounds when they needed to.”
Plattsmouth (4-9) ran into a dry spell on offense in the early portion of the game. Omaha Roncalli held the Blue Devils scoreless for the final 3:38 of the first quarter and built a 16-8 lead in the second period. The team increased the gap to 25-10 after a rebound and putback by Wilson.
Plattsmouth began to find its scoring rhythm after the break. Taylor Caba and Katie Rathman drained back-to-back 3-pointers and Kennedy Miller scored four straight points to make it 38-25. A layup from Chloe Sabatka and a driving shot by Bella Chappell trimmed the deficit to 38-29.
Chappell gave the Blue Devils additional momentum on the final play of the third quarter. Caba threw an inbounds pass to her in the corner and she drained a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. The play brought the Blue Devils within 40-32.
“I thought Bella’s shot could be a spark for us,” Owens said. “The girls had a lot of energy at that point and we played good defense on a lot of the possessions in the fourth quarter. It simply came down to them getting more rebounds than we did.
“The girls worked really hard on defense and forced them to take tough shots, but then they got a rebound and got the chance to run off more clock. It can be demoralizing when that happens because you expend so much energy and then you have to do it all over again.”
You have free articles remaining.
Omaha Roncalli kept the Blue Devils from pulling off a late rally by knocking down free throws. The Crimson Pride sank their last eight free-throw attempts of the game.
Chappell guided Plattsmouth’s offense with 22 points. She added four steals, one rebound and one assist. Lexi Schroeder contributed six points, three steals and three rebounds, and Sabatka posted seven points, five boards, three assists and two steals.
Taylor Caba helped the Blue Devils with five points, one steal and one assist. Kira Leget drew one charge and made two steals and one assist, and Rathman ended the game with three points and one rebound. Miller scored four points and notched two rebounds, Kayla Harvey collected two points and Lyndsey Caba had one assist and one steal.
Plattsmouth had been scheduled to host Blair on Friday night, but winter weather caused the game to be postponed. The Blue Devils will host the Bears on Monday, Jan. 20. PHS will also host Syracuse on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Both games will begin at 6 p.m.
Omaha Roncalli 12 14 14 21 – 61
Plattsmouth 6 10 16 16 – 48
Omaha Roncalli (61)
Murcek 3, P. Stoffel 13, Meehan 5, Bennett 19, Wilson 19, M. Stoffel 2, Salber 0.
Plattsmouth (48)
Chappell 8-16 2-3 22, Leget 0-1 0-0 0, Sabatka 3-5 1-2 7, T. Caba 2-6 0-0 5, Schroeder 3-4 0-0 6, Harvey 1-6 0-0 2, Rathman 1-3 0-0 3, L. Caba 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 19-47 5-7 48.