Plattsmouth faces Elkhorn Mount Michael, Blair on diamond

Plattsmouth came within 5-2 in the third inning and tied things at 6-6 in the fifth. The teams traded runs in the next inning before the Blue Devils ended action in the bottom of the seventh. PHS scored the game-winning run to complete the large comeback.

Iverson went 6 1/3 innings on the mound for Plattsmouth. He allowed ten hits and one walk during his appearance. Waters picked up the victory in relief. He tossed two-thirds of an inning and allowed zero hits and two walks with one strikeout. Iverson threw 87 pitches and Waters tossed 14 pitches.

Iverson, Waters, Eggert, Evan Miller and Fitzpatrick slammed doubles for Plattsmouth at the plate. Waters collected one double, two singles and two runs, and Eggert compiled one double, two singles, one sacrifice fly and four runs batted in.

Miller collected one double and one RBI and Fitzpatrick posted one double, one single and one walk. Iverson chipped in one double and two RBI.

Elshire scored a pair of runs for the Blue Devils. He reached base once on a fielder’s choice and two other times on errors. Campin was struck once by a pitch and Clyde Hinton and Caden Hinton each scored once as courtesy runners.