Plattsmouth faces Elkhorn Mount Michael, Blair on diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players squared off against a pair of schools on their home diamond this week.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 8, Plattsmouth 2
The Blue Devils hosted Elkhorn Mount Michael on Monday afternoon. EMM broke open a close game with a five-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning.
Drew Iverson drove in both of Plattsmouth’s runs. He collected one double and one sacrifice fly. Adam Eggert produced two singles and two runs and Trent Elshire pocketed one single and one walk. Max Waters and Colton Rankin each added singles for the Blue Devils.
Eggert, Sam Campin and Clyde Hinton each made three defensive assists and T.J. Fitzpatrick posted two defensive assists. Eggert tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Hinton pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and zero walks with one strikeout.
Elkhorn MM 100 115 0 – 8 7 1
Plattsmouth 000 101 0 – 2 6 6
Plattsmouth 8, Blair 7
Plattsmouth put together a major rally against Blair on Tuesday afternoon. The Bears began the game with a strong showing on offense. Blair scored four times in the first inning and made the margin 5-0 in the next frame.
Plattsmouth came within 5-2 in the third inning and tied things at 6-6 in the fifth. The teams traded runs in the next inning before the Blue Devils ended action in the bottom of the seventh. PHS scored the game-winning run to complete the large comeback.
Iverson went 6 1/3 innings on the mound for Plattsmouth. He allowed ten hits and one walk during his appearance. Waters picked up the victory in relief. He tossed two-thirds of an inning and allowed zero hits and two walks with one strikeout. Iverson threw 87 pitches and Waters tossed 14 pitches.
Iverson, Waters, Eggert, Evan Miller and Fitzpatrick slammed doubles for Plattsmouth at the plate. Waters collected one double, two singles and two runs, and Eggert compiled one double, two singles, one sacrifice fly and four runs batted in.
Miller collected one double and one RBI and Fitzpatrick posted one double, one single and one walk. Iverson chipped in one double and two RBI.
Elshire scored a pair of runs for the Blue Devils. He reached base once on a fielder’s choice and two other times on errors. Campin was struck once by a pitch and Clyde Hinton and Caden Hinton each scored once as courtesy runners.
Plattsmouth was successful on five steal attempts. Eggert swiped two bases and Waters, Elshire and Fitzpatrick each stole one base. Quinton Denton and Campin each made two defensive assists and Waters, Eggert, Miller and Iverson all had one defensive assist.