Plattsmouth faces Lincoln Christian in tournament game

The Crusaders snapped the 1-1 tie in the sixth. Cooper Colon belted a double to left-center on the first pitch of the inning. He motored home when Cam Hyde knocked a single to right and the ball bounced away.

Hyde moved to second base after Bingham drew a walk in the next plate appearance. Blake Boerger drove in Hyde with a RBI double to the fence in left, and the Crusaders made it 4-1 on a sacrifice squeeze bunt by Sayer.

The Blue Devils tried to manufacture a comeback in the sixth. Max Waters drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a wild pitch and Adam Eggert’s sacrifice fly. Elshire brought in Waters with a single to center field.

Hyde then made one of the plays of the game with one out in the seventh. Plattsmouth had a runner on first base when Hyde sprinted from his spot in left field and made a diving catch in foul territory. Bingham then induced a groundout on the final at-bat of the evening.

Elshire guided Plattsmouth’s offense with a 3-for-3 effort. He posted three singles, one RBI and one run. Miller had one single and one RBI and Quinton Denton reached base on a hit-by-pitch and error. Waters and Caden Hinton each collected one walk and Eggert generated one sacrifice fly.