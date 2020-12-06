Plattsmouth faces ranked team in opening game

ELKHORN – Elkhorn Mount Michael advanced to the semifinals of last year’s state basketball tournament with a prolific scoring attack.

EMM showcased the same type of skills Saturday afternoon during a home victory over the Plattsmouth boys.

Elkhorn Mount Michael started the game with a 22-2 scoring run and went on to win 63-20. The team improved to 2-0 after defeating defending state champion Omaha Skutt 67-49 in the opening game Thursday night. Plattsmouth appeared on the court for the first time this winter.

Many members of EMM’s lineup had helped the squad finish last year with a 22-6 mark. Their work allowed the team to enter halftime with a 38-7 lead over the Blue Devils.

Jude Wehrbein led Plattsmouth with seven points, two assists and one rebound. Owen Prince collected six rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Dakota Minshall finished the day with five points, one rebound, one assist and two steals. Hayden Stromsodt anchored the post with four points and four rebounds.

Jack Alexander produced four points and one rebound, Kevin Winscot hauled in four rebounds and Adam Eggert had one rebound and one steal. Randall Aguilar made one assist, Sam Campin had one rebound and Zach Shukis and Ian Witherell each saw court time.