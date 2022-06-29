Plattsmouth faces Syracuse in baseball doubleheader

SYRACUSE – Plattsmouth baseball players traveled to Syracuse on Tuesday night for a doubleheader with the Rockets.

Plattsmouth Juniors 10, Syracuse 0

The Blue Devils dominated Syracuse in the Junior Legion matchup. Plattsmouth stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and made it 5-0 in the next frame. The team doubled the gap in the third inning to create the final margin.

Parker Aughenbaugh slammed a pair of doubles for Plattsmouth and Ethan Walker posted one hit and three walks. Eli Horner contributed one hit, one walk and two RBI for the team, and Dylan Eby and Gage Olsen each drove in two runs in the game.

Gabe Villamonte and Walker combined on a no-hitter from the pitching mound. Villamonte struck out four batters in four innings of work. Walker registered three strikeouts during his solo inning.

Plattsmouth 415 00 – 10 7 1

Syracuse 000 00 – 0 0 4

Syracuse 7, Plattsmouth Seniors 6

Syracuse escaped with a walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh. The team scored four times to win by one run.

Plattsmouth jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning but Syracuse chipped away at the deficit. The team scored solo runs in the second, third and fifth innings to tie the game. Plattsmouth regained a 6-3 edge with scoring sequences in the top of the sixth and seventh frames. The Rockets erased that momentum with their seventh-inning outburst.

Trent Elshire guided Plattsmouth at the plate with three hits. Villamonte posted two walks and two RBI and Sam Campin drew a pair of walks. Clyde Hinton struck out eight batters in four innings on the mound.

Plattsmouth and Syracuse will play again tonight in a doubleheader at Plattsmouth. The Junior Legion game will start at 5:30 p.m. and the Senior Legion contest will begin at approximately 8 p.m. Plattsmouth will also host a doubleheader with Fort Calhoun beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Plattsmouth 300 002 1 – 6 5 2

Syracuse 011 010 4 – 7 9 2

