Plattsmouth faces trio of opponents

Plattsmouth volleyball athletes continued their season this week with three matches against area opponents.
Syracuse 2, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth traveled to Syracuse on Tuesday for a triangular with the Rockets and Nebraska City. Syracuse improved to 10-1 with a 25-14, 25-11 victory over PHS in the opening match.
Kennedy Miller, Savanna Berger and Sydney Hobscheidt each tallied three kills for Plattsmouth. Berger added two aces and one solo block and Hobscheidt posted one dig and 20 serve receptions.
Mackenzie Caba made 16 serve receptions, five digs and two kills and went 7-of-7 at the service line. Lyndsey Caba tallied two kills, four digs and five assists, and Rylee Hellbusch pocketed six assists and three digs.
Gracie Stonner helped the team defensively with six digs and ten serve receptions. Katie Torres chipped in one kill and one dig.
Plattsmouth 2, Nebraska City 0
Plattsmouth stopped the Pioneers 25-12, 24-26, 25-23 in the second match of the triangular. The Blue Devils relied on a powerful offense to get past NCHS (5-6). Plattsmouth posted 34 kills and a .311 hitting percentage during the contest.
Berger and Hobscheidt highlighted the team’s scoring attack. Berger pocketed 13 kills on 19 swings for a .632 hitting percentage, and Hobscheidt went 25-of-25 on her attacks with ten kills and a .400 hitting percentage.
Hobscheidt made nine digs and 20 serve receptions and helped the team at the service line. She finished 10-of-10 at the stripe with one ace. Berger chipped in two aces, one solo block and one dig.
Hellbusch went 14-of-14 serving with one ace and tallied 15 assists and five digs. Lyndsey Caba generated three aces, two kills, six digs and 14 assists, and Stonner had a double-double defensive effort of 20 digs and 16 serve receptions.
Mackenzie Caba made eight digs, two kills, one ace and 14 serve receptions, and Miller pocketed four kills, one ace and one solo block. Torres boosted the squad at the net with three kills and one solo block.
Ralston 3, Plattsmouth 0
Ralston visited the PHS gym Thursday night for a Trailblazer Conference match. The Rams edged Plattsmouth 25-20, 25-23, 25-23.
The Blue Devils nearly rallied from a 24-20 deficit in game two, but Ralston was able to eke out the victory.
Game three was close the entire way. A kill by Berger knotted the scoreboard at 14-14, and consecutive kills from Miller and Hobscheidt kept things deadlocked at 17-17. Ralston built a 24-20 lead before Plattsmouth began to rally. A Ralston hitting error and kills from Lyndsey Caba and Berger pulled PHS within 24-23.
A kill by Ari Hernandez on match point helped the Rams (2-8) even the season series with Plattsmouth. The Blue Devils defeated Ralston 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 at the Plattsmouth Invite in late August.
Individual statistics for the Ralston match were not available.
Plattsmouth’s next match will come on Sept. 29. The Blue Devils (6-5) will travel to Nebraska City Lourdes for a 7 p.m. contest.
