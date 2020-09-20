Plattsmouth faces trio of opponents

Berger and Hobscheidt highlighted the team’s scoring attack. Berger pocketed 13 kills on 19 swings for a .632 hitting percentage, and Hobscheidt went 25-of-25 on her attacks with ten kills and a .400 hitting percentage.

Hobscheidt made nine digs and 20 serve receptions and helped the team at the service line. She finished 10-of-10 at the stripe with one ace. Berger chipped in two aces, one solo block and one dig.

Hellbusch went 14-of-14 serving with one ace and tallied 15 assists and five digs. Lyndsey Caba generated three aces, two kills, six digs and 14 assists, and Stonner had a double-double defensive effort of 20 digs and 16 serve receptions.

Mackenzie Caba made eight digs, two kills, one ace and 14 serve receptions, and Miller pocketed four kills, one ace and one solo block. Torres boosted the squad at the net with three kills and one solo block.

Ralston 3, Plattsmouth 0

Ralston visited the PHS gym Thursday night for a Trailblazer Conference match. The Rams edged Plattsmouth 25-20, 25-23, 25-23.

The Blue Devils nearly rallied from a 24-20 deficit in game two, but Ralston was able to eke out the victory.