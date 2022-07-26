Plattsmouth finishes season in Senior Legion tournament

OMAHA – Plattsmouth athletes wrapped up their Senior Legion baseball season this week at Omaha Roncalli’s campus.

The Blue Devils took part in the final two days of the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament. Plattsmouth took down Nebraska City on Monday afternoon and squared off with Waverly on Tuesday.

Plattsmouth 6, Nebraska City 1

The Blue Devils took advantage of eight Nebraska City errors in Monday afternoon’s elimination-bracket game. Plattsmouth scored in four of the seven innings by making contact with the baseball.

The team took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning and stretched the gap from that point on. Plattsmouth made it 3-0 in the fourth inning and doubled the margin after six frames.

T.J. Fitzpatrick produced one hit, one walk and two runs batted in for Plattsmouth. Drew Iverson and Gage Olsen each had two hits and Max Waters and Caden Hinton each walked once.

Clyde Hinton tossed a complete game for Plattsmouth against the Pioneers. He struck out ten batters and threw an immaculate inning in the seventh. An immaculate inning is when a pitcher retires all three batters on strikeouts with nine total pitches.

Plattsmouth advanced to the final day of the tournament along with Waverly and Omaha Roncalli.

Plattsmouth 020 121 0 – 6 6 0

Nebraska City 010 000 0 – 1 5 8

Waverly 10, Plattsmouth 2

Waverly kept Plattsmouth from advancing to the district championship game against Omaha Roncalli. The Vikings snapped a 2-2 tie with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The team ended the game early with two runs in the sixth.

Garrett Rine played a big role for Waverly with three hits and three RBI. Owen Carrillo and Levi Powell each added two RBI for the Vikings.

Rain suspended Tuesday night’s district title game between Waverly and Omaha Roncalli. The teams will resume their game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

T.J. Fitzpatrick led Plattsmouth’s offense with a pair of hits. Sam Campin drew two walks and Max Waters and Trent Elshire each walked once for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth finished the summer season 20-9. The team earned the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament championship and won 20 games for the second straight year.

Plattsmouth 000 020 – 2 2 0

Waverly 000 262 – 10 13 2