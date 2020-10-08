Plattsmouth finishes season in subdistrict tournament

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth softball athletes played in their final two games of 2020 this week during the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament.

The Blue Devils traveled to Nebraska City Softball Complex on Monday for the double-elimination tournament. Third-seeded Plattsmouth ended the campaign 10-18. Josie Knust, Paige Druskis, Hailey Montes, Emma Field, Kassidy Fisk and Paige Colestock were the team’s six seniors.

Omaha Gross 11, Plattsmouth 1

The Blue Devils began the first-round game on a promising note. Jessica Meisinger slammed a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give the team the lead.

Second-seeded Omaha Gross (17-12) swung momentum to its dugout after that. The Cougars crossed the plate three times in the first inning and went ahead 5-0 in the second. The team ended the game early via mercy rule with six runs in the third.

Meisinger finished with one home run, one run batted in and one defensive assist. Druskis collected one double, one single and one steal, and Montes delivered one single for the Blue Devils. Grace Vandenburgh added one walk for the squad.