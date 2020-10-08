Plattsmouth finishes season in subdistrict tournament

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth softball athletes played in their final two games of 2020 this week during the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament.
The Blue Devils traveled to Nebraska City Softball Complex on Monday for the double-elimination tournament. Third-seeded Plattsmouth ended the campaign 10-18. Josie Knust, Paige Druskis, Hailey Montes, Emma Field, Kassidy Fisk and Paige Colestock were the team’s six seniors.
Omaha Gross 11, Plattsmouth 1
The Blue Devils began the first-round game on a promising note. Jessica Meisinger slammed a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give the team the lead.
Second-seeded Omaha Gross (17-12) swung momentum to its dugout after that. The Cougars crossed the plate three times in the first inning and went ahead 5-0 in the second. The team ended the game early via mercy rule with six runs in the third.
Meisinger finished with one home run, one run batted in and one defensive assist. Druskis collected one double, one single and one steal, and Montes delivered one single for the Blue Devils. Grace Vandenburgh added one walk for the squad.
Omaha Gross won the subdistrict championship on Tuesday. The team defeated Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 11-3 in the title game.
Plattsmouth 100 0 – 1 4 0
Omaha Gross 326 x – 11 11 0
Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 8, Plattsmouth 3
Plattsmouth squared off with Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne in the elimination bracket on Monday afternoon. The game remained close for most of the way. The Blue Devils scored once in the second inning and moved within 4-3 in the top of the sixth.
Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne (10-16) created a winning cushion in the bottom of the sixth. The team crossed the plate four times to make it 8-3. The squad held Plattsmouth scoreless in the seventh inning to advance in the tournament.
Field helped the Blue Devils with one double, one single, two RBI and one steal. She also made three defensive assists on the diamond. Meisinger collected four defensive assists at shortstop and tallied one double and one run, and Vandenburgh pocketed one single, one steal and one defensive assist.
Montes doubled once, Druskis had one single and one run and Kaley Clark drove in one run. Clark also made one defensive assist.
Plattsmouth 010 002 0 – 3 6 0
Omaha R/D 130 004 x – 8 10 0
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!