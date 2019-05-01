OMAHA – The Plattsmouth girls composed the final notes of their soccer season Monday afternoon in a subdistrict match against Ralston.
The Rams defeated Plattsmouth 5-0 at College of Saint Mary. Fourth-seeded Ralston played the fifth-seeded Blue Devils in the first round of the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament.
The teams produced a scoreless draw in the first 20 minutes of action. Both schools worked their way into scoring range and earned several corner kicks during the opening stretch. The opposing defenses prevented the soccer ball from finding the back of the net.
Ralston sophomore Carmen Dudley changed the game’s complexion with the first goal of the afternoon. She knocked in a shot at the 17:50 mark to give the team the lead.
The Rams (7-9) doubled the margin 28.4 seconds before the break. Kennedy Walls finished a scoring chance with a strike into the net.
Ralston iced the victory in the second half. Dudley produced a pair of goals and Raquel Skerston added one goal to create the 5-0 margin. Walls, Paige Hill, Jadyn Sacco and Jayden Harrington all made assists for the team in the game.
Plattsmouth finished its season 1-12. Jaiden Dixon, Madison Riggs, Bre Rossmanith, Hannah Bowles, Brenda Nelson, Kayla Morse, Raina Hatch, Zoe Walk and Naomi Van der Pan were the team’s seniors.
Ralston saw its season come to a close the following day against top-seeded Omaha Mercy. The Monarchs stopped the Rams 6-0 in the subdistrict semifinals.
Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0
Ralston 2 3 – 5