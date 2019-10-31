WAVERLY – Plattsmouth students saw their volleyball season come to a close Tuesday night in a subdistrict contest.
Nebraska City stopped Plattsmouth 25-16, 14-25, 26-24, 25-18 in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. Third-seeded Nebraska City and second-seeded Plattsmouth played in the first round of the tournament at Waverly.
The Pioneers (8-20) boosted their chances against Plattsmouth with strong serving. NCHS went 86-of-89 from the service line and connected on 14 aces. Madison Borns went 22-of-22 with five aces and Alexis Hoover finished 16-of-18 with four aces.
Isabella Denniston also played a key role for the Pioneers. She finished with 29 digs and 35 serve receptions and uncorked three aces.
Nebraska City advanced to the subdistrict tournament title match against Waverly later that night. The top-seeded Vikings won 25-11, 25-8, 25-16.
Waverly will be one of three Eastern Midlands Conference schools that will play in Saturday’s district finals. Second-seeded Waverly will host 15th-seeded Lexington, fourth-seeded Norris will host 13th-seeded Omaha Gross and 16th-seeded Bennington will travel to top-seeded Omaha Skutt.
Plattsmouth finished its campaign 12-14. Alyssa Bock, Taylor Caba, Lexi Hill, Renae Mixan, Katie Rathman, Chloe Sabatka and Lexi Schroeder were the team’s seven seniors.