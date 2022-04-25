Plattsmouth flies past Fairbury in baseball game

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth batters produced a river of hits against Fairbury on Saturday afternoon by knocking a steady stream of pitches into the field.

The Blue Devils took down Fairbury 18-4 in a game that showcased Plattsmouth’s abilities at the plate. The team’s entire lineup batted in each of the first three innings and PHS led 17-1 at the start of the fourth inning. Plattsmouth finished the day with 11 hits and took advantage of seven Fairbury errors.

The teams played on an afternoon that featured strong winds. Observations from the nearby Plattsmouth airport registered a wind gust of 53 miles per hour at 12:35 p.m., and there was a 49-mph gust just 20 minutes later. Wind speeds stayed above 35 mph for the whole game.

The Blue Devils jumped ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the first. T.J. Fitzpatrick, Gage Olsen, Henry Loontjer and Drew Iverson came home after reaching base on a double, single, walk and single. Plattsmouth scored four times in the second inning before Fairbury could register an out, and the Blue Devils crossed the plate five times in the third before an out was made.

Plattsmouth built a 9-1 lead in the second inning and added eight runs in the third. Fairbury posted two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, but the Blue Devils prevented the Jeffs from cutting the gap to single digits.

Iverson led Plattsmouth’s offense with five runs batted in. He produced one double and two singles and scored three times. Evan Miller also had a big day at the plate with three RBI. He reached base on one double, two errors and one fielder’s choice and came home once.

Fitzpatrick reached base four times for Plattsmouth. He was struck once by a pitch, drew one walk, reached once on an error and pounded one double. He scored three times and had one RBI in the game.

Olsen produced one double, one single and one walk and had three runs and two RBI. Loontjer drove in a pair of runs and scored three times. He posted one single and two walks at the plate. Gabe Villamonte added two RBI and two runs after reaching base on one single, one error and one hit-by-pitch.

Sam Campin walked and scored twice and had one RBI for the team, and Clayton Mayfield collected one single and one RBI. Dylan Eby delivered one single and Kyler Lamb scored once in his pinch-running role.

Iverson and Olsen each generated two steals and Miller, Villamonte, Campin and Loontjer all made one steal. Campin led Plattsmouth with three defensive assists at shortstop. Olsen made two defensive assists and Iverson had one defensive assist.

Mayfield worked the first 4 1/3 innings and allowed one hit, five walks and one earned run. He struck out four batters during the day. Eby faced the final three batters of the game. He allowed one hit and struck out two Jeffs.

Fairbury 100 21 – 4 2 7

Plattsmouth 458 1x – 18 11 2

