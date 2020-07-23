Plattsmouth flies past Fairbury in matchups

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players defended their home diamond Tuesday night with a pair of victories over Fairbury.
Plattsmouth Juniors 9, Fairbury 1
The Blue Devils found their scoring groove after the third inning. The two sides posted zeroes on the board until Plattsmouth scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.
Those runs gave the team additional confidence at the plate. The Blue Devils notched four runs in the fifth inning and tacked on three more in the sixth.
Colton Rankin guided Plattsmouth’s offense with three hits. Evan Miller drove in two runs, Drew Iverson had two hits and one RBI and Jonas Bradney collected one RBI.
Iverson dominated Fairbury in his pitching performance. He struck out 12 batters and scattered four hits.
Fairbury 000 001 – 1 4 5
Plattsmouth 000 243 – 9 9 4
Plattsmouth Seniors 3, Fairbury 2
Plattsmouth withstood a late Fairbury comeback attempt to win the Senior Legion game. The Blue Devils jumped ahead with solo runs in the first and third innings and scored a crucial third run in the sixth.
Fairbury threatened to tie the game in the final frame. The Jeffs scored twice in the inning before Plattsmouth extinguished the rally.
Logan Blotzer collected a pair of hits and Aaronn Aho and Adam Eggert each drove in one run. Eggert worked six innings on the mound and registered 11 strikeouts. Trent Elshire pitched one inning and collected two strikeouts.
Fairbury 000 000 2 – 2 3 2
Plattsmouth 101 001 x – 3 4 1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!