Plattsmouth flies past Fairbury in matchups

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players defended their home diamond Tuesday night with a pair of victories over Fairbury.

Plattsmouth Juniors 9, Fairbury 1

The Blue Devils found their scoring groove after the third inning. The two sides posted zeroes on the board until Plattsmouth scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.

Those runs gave the team additional confidence at the plate. The Blue Devils notched four runs in the fifth inning and tacked on three more in the sixth.

Colton Rankin guided Plattsmouth’s offense with three hits. Evan Miller drove in two runs, Drew Iverson had two hits and one RBI and Jonas Bradney collected one RBI.

Iverson dominated Fairbury in his pitching performance. He struck out 12 batters and scattered four hits.

Fairbury 000 001 – 1 4 5

Plattsmouth 000 243 – 9 9 4

Plattsmouth Seniors 3, Fairbury 2