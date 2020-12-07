Plattsmouth girls battle Omaha Mercy at home

PLATTSMOUTH – Action in Saturday’s game between Plattsmouth and Omaha Mercy favored the Blue Devils for the first three quarters.

The final eight minutes ended up on Omaha Mercy’s side of the ledger.

The Monarchs used an 18-9 scoring spree in the fourth quarter to edge Plattsmouth 44-38. Omaha Mercy (1-1) used a balanced attack to stop PHS (0-1). Seven girls sank at least two baskets for the squad during the game.

Willa Tokporo gave Omaha Mercy a boost with her work in the paint. She delivered nine points, nine rebounds, three steals and one block. Sydney Crampton collected eight points and six steals and Melissa Vargas had seven points, two steals and seven pass deflections.

Rylee Hellbusch highlighted Plattsmouth’s offense with 15 points. She went 7-of-8 from the field and added four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one pass deflection.

Kennedy Miller ended the season-opening game with six points, ten rebounds, one block, one assist and one steal. Sydney Casey generated four points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Jessica Meisinger tallied two points, three boards, three assists, two steals and five pass deflections.