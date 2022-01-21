Plattsmouth girls battle Rams in close ballgame

RALSTON – Plattsmouth fans watched the Blue Devils come close to pulling off a late rally against Ralston in a dramatic finish Thursday night.

Ralston edged the PHS girls 38-34 in a game that came down to the final minute. Plattsmouth cut the gap to 37-34 with 45 seconds to play, and the team created several scoring opportunities in the final 25 seconds against the Rams. Ralston weathered the rally attempt to win the league contest.

PHS head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils gave a good effort in a battle of evenly-matched teams. Plattsmouth overcame foul problems to nearly erase an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

“Both teams played hard tonight,” Titus said. “I thought our girls played really well. We fought hard the whole way and kept on believing that we would win.”

The Blue Devils (2-11) focused a large amount of their defensive attention on Ralston senior Alex Johnson, who entered the game as the team’s top scorer. Plattsmouth limited Johnson to ten points during the evening and just two points in the second half.

“We knew that 44 (Johnson) is a force inside, so we were doing everything we could to try to stop her,” Titus said. “I thought our post players did a great job of battling her inside. She scored some points but we kept her from doing as much damage as she’s capable of.”

The first half featured a large amount of free throws. Plattsmouth finished 9-of-13 from the line and Ralston went 7-of-22.

A 3-pointer by Averi Winters gave Plattsmouth a 15-14 lead midway through the second quarter. Lyndsey Caba found Winters for another trey late in the half to make it 21-19, and the pair reconnected for a 3-pointer on the first trip of the third quarter. The third shot gave Plattsmouth a 26-22 edge.

Ralston (4-9) forced Plattsmouth’s offense into a dry spell after that. The Rams held PHS to two free throws during the next 13:02 of game action and built a 36-28 lead.

The Blue Devils set the stage for a rally attempt in the final 2:29. Natalie Briggs dished out an assist to Corrine Frodermann in the lane, and Winters then stole the basketball at midcourt and made a fast-break layup. Winters made it 37-34 when she grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in the hoop with 45 seconds left.

Ralston’s Nevaeh Sanders sank one free throw with 36.1 seconds left to create a 38-34 ballgame. The Blue Devils tried several jumpers on the final two trips but were unable to complete the comeback.

Winters helped Plattsmouth with 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals and one pass deflection. Caba generated eight points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and three pass deflections, and Frodermann gave the team three points, six rebounds and one pass deflection in the paint.

Krista Hardy grabbed five rebounds and made one pass deflection, and Jolie Dix ended the evening with two points, six steals, four rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections. Briggs posted four rebounds, three steals, one assist and three pass deflections in her defensive role.

Aimee Dasher collected two points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Gertie Yoder made three steals and Mila Wehrbein contributed two points and one rebound.

Johnson and Sanders each grabbed 13 rebounds for Ralston. Sanders chipped in ten points and Kamille Adler gave the team eight points and three rebounds.

The Blue Devils and Rams will have a rematch in next week’s league tournament. Ralston will host Plattsmouth Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Titus said the team will look to continue making progress on both ends of the court.

“Holding them to 38 points is a really good defensive showing, and we’ve been playing pretty well on defense the whole year,” Titus said. “We have to find a way to get the offense going a bit more, and the girls know that too. This is a fun group to be a part of because they care about each other and the team as a whole, so I’m confident we’re going to keep improving.”

Plattsmouth 9 14 5 6 – 34

Ralston 9 13 7 9 – 38

Plattsmouth (34)

Caba 1-6 5-9 8, Dix 1-6 0-2 2, Winters 6-16 1-4 17, Frodermann 1-3 1-2 3, Yoder 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 0-3 0-0 0, Briggs 0-7 0-0 0, Dasher 0-6 2-2 2, Wehrbein 0-6 2-4 2. Totals 9-55 11-25 34.

Ralston (38)

Tejral 1-3 1-7 4, Paskach 2-5 0-1 6, Sanders 3-7 4-13 10, Adler 2-6 3-6 8, Johnson 2-13 6-10 10, Cunningham 0-4 0-2 0, Chumley 0-0 0-0 0, Bassome 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-34 14-39 38.

