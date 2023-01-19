Plattsmouth girls, boys compete in home duals

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth wrestlers competed in front of their home fans Tuesday night during girls and boys duals against Bellevue East.

Bellevue East 54, Plattsmouth girls 0

Bellevue East relied on pins and forfeits to claim the dual. Daisy Hill, Riley Pletka, Olivia Byrom and Raquel Meneses wrestled for Plattsmouth.

The Blue Devils will host the Plattsmouth Invite on Friday. Action is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. in both gyms. Auburn, Bennington, Blair, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Elkhorn, Falls City, Millard West, Omaha Buena Vista, Papillion-La Vista South, Platteview, Ralston and Waverly will join Plattsmouth at the meet.

100 – Both open

105 – Elaina Fletcher (BVE) won by forfeit

110 – Both open

115 – Both open

120 – Paris Plough (BVE) won by forfeit

125 – Hailey Knight (BVE) pinned Daisy Hill (PLT), 0:33

130 – Sophia Mahlberg (BVE) won by forfeit

135 – Both open

140 – Brooklynn Chaple (BVE) pinned Riley Pletka (PLT), 0:33

145 – Jamela Khaitov (BVE) pinned Olivia Byrom (PLT), 1:52

155 – Jayda Parker (BVE) pinned Raquel Meneses (PLT), 2:36

170 – Zoe Stricker (BVE) won by forfeit

190 – Isabella Guzman (BVE) won by forfeit

235 – Both open

Bellevue East 40, Plattsmouth 21

Bellevue East stopped the Blue Devils in the dual. The Chieftains won four of the first six matches and maintained the lead after that. William Milczski, Bryce Neuin, Mathew Zitek, Caleb Adkins and Orion Parker won varsity matches for Plattsmouth.

The Blue Devils will host the Plattsmouth Invite at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Auburn, Bellevue East, Elkhorn, Fairbury, Falls City, Grand Island Northwest, Lincoln High, Lincoln East, Nebraska City, Norris, Ralston, Sandy Creek, Seward and Waverly will join Plattsmouth at the meet.

120 – William Milczski (PLT) dec. Jason Hike (BVE), 7-5 (OT)

126 – Owen Grieb (BVE) won by forfeit

132 – Hunter Teeters (BVE) maj. dec. Evan Kindelin (PLT), 10-2

138 – Brian Wales (BVE) pinned Jackson Eby (PLT), 3:23

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) dec. Dillon Ginter (BVE), 5-4

152 – LaBrian Parker (BVE) pinned Logan Wooten (PLT), 3:59

160 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Branson Greib (BVE), 2:33

170 – Marshall Chandler (BVE) pinned Dominic Nolde (PLT), 0:40

182 – Mason Chandler (BVE) pinned Jesse Burke (PLT), 1:42

195 – Caleb Fogoros (BVE) won by forfeit

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) pinned Chase Timm (BVE), 1:11

285 – Orion Parker (PLT) dec. Kyle Bollinger (BVE), 6-0

106 – Both open

113 – Both open

132 JV – Kaedyn Highberger (PLT) pinned Connor Mack (BVE), 0:58

138 JV – Kaden Mink (PLT) pinned Bode Lamblin (BVE), 1:01

220 JV – Eli Michel (PLT) pinned Jack Duncan (BVE), 1:25