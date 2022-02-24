Plattsmouth girls, boys finish basketball seasons

The Plattsmouth girls and boys basketball teams saw their seasons come to a close this week during the semifinals of their subdistrict tournaments.

The PHS girls played in the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament at Norris on Monday night. The Plattsmouth boys competed in the Subdistrict B-2 Tournament at Platteview on Tuesday evening.

Waverly 51, Plattsmouth girls 17

Second-seeded Waverly used a quick start to stop the third-seeded Blue Devils. The Vikings embarked on a 20-7 run in the first quarter and expanded the halftime gap to 28-11. The team outscored Plattsmouth 14-2 in the third quarter to seal the outcome.

Thirteen players saw court time for Plattsmouth. Lyndsey Caba led the Blue Devils with seven points, six rebounds and one pass deflection. Jolie Dix contributed three points, three rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections, and Averi Winters collected three rebounds and one steal.

Gertie Yoder scored two points and made one pass deflection for PHS, and Mila Wehrbein tallied three points, one rebound and one steal in the game. Krista Hardy produced one point, three rebounds and one pass deflection, Jayden Hamilton collected two rebounds and one assist and Amelia Field posted one rebound and one steal.

Aimee Dasher finished the evening with one point, two rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections. Corrine Frodermann hauled in one rebound and Riley Pletka posted one steal and one pass deflection. Julia Sweeney and Stella Campin each gave the team defensive minutes.

Plattsmouth finished the season 2-20. Caba, Frodermann, Hardy and Jessica Meisinger were the team’s four seniors.

Plattsmouth 7 4 2 4 – 17

Waverly 20 8 14 9 – 51

Plattsmouth (17)

Caba 2-8 3-8 7, Dix 0-7 3-4 3, Winters 0-2 0-0 0, Frodermann 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 0-3 1-2 1, Dasher 0-3 1-4 1, Yoder 1-3 0-0 2, Wehrbein 1-2 1-4 3, Field 0-2 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-1 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Campin 0-1 0-1 0, Pletka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 4-35 9-23 17.

Waverly 54, Plattsmouth boys 39

The third-seeded Blue Devils gave second-seeded Waverly a major test through the first three quarters of their postseason game. Plattsmouth responded to an early 16-7 deficit by outscoring Waverly 26-15 over the next 16 minutes. The team led 33-31 after three periods.

The Vikings advanced to the title game with their work in the fourth quarter. The team went on a 23-6 run to close out the contest.

Owen Prince helped the Blue Devils with two points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal. Kevin Winscot took one charge and added eight points and five rebounds, and Braden Widick ended the evening with ten points, four rebounds and one assist.

Sam Campin generated 16 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Jude Wehrbein pocketed three points, one rebound and one assist, Austin Sohl netted one rebound and one assist and Caleb Wiseman posted one assist.

Plattsmouth ended the season 8-15. Prince, Winscot, Widick, Campin, Wehrbein, Sohl, Wiseman, Evan Miller, Blake Duncan and Kye Stone were the team’s seniors.

Waverly 16 9 6 23 – 54

Plattsmouth 7 13 13 6 – 39

Plattsmouth (39)

Wehrbein 1-5 0-0 3, Campin 6-15 0-0 16, Prince 1-5 0-0 2, Winscot 3-8 0-0 8, Sohl 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-43 0-2 39.

