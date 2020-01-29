Plattsmouth girls and boys basketball teams took part in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament on Tuesday night with games at Blair and Waverly.
Blair 65, Plattsmouth girls 42
Sixth-seeded Plattsmouth traveled to third-seeded Blair for a first-round matchup. The Bears (11-4) won the game over the Blue Devils (5-11) by scoring in double figures in each quarter.
Blair opened a 16-9 lead after one quarter and built the halftime lead to 14 points. Plattsmouth tried to rally with 19 points in the third period but the Bears maintained control of the scoreboard.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Saturday with a home game against Omaha Gross. The teams will begin their varsity matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Plattsmouth 9 6 19 8 – 42
Blair 16 13 18 18 – 65
Waverly 53, Plattsmouth boys 31
Fourth-seeded Waverly handcuffed fifth-seeded Plattsmouth’s offense for a large portion of the first-round game. The Vikings limited Plattsmouth to 11 points in the first half and surrendered nine field goals during the night.
The Blue Devils (7-8) had entered the league tournament matchup with confidence. PHS had won five of its previous six games and had defeated Syracuse 68-36 the week before.
Waverly (8-5) extended a 14-8 lead with strong defense in the second quarter. The Vikings held Plattsmouth to three points in the period and went up 22-11 at the break. Noah Stoddard and Andrew Heffelfinger helped the Vikings increase the gap in the second half. Stoddard finished the night with 16 points and Heffelfinger had 14 points.
Hunter Adkins helped the Blue Devils with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Adam Eggert collected six points and two rebounds and Hayden Stromsodt had six points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Jude Wehrbein posted five points, two steals, one assist and one rebound. Kade Hansen scored two points, Stockton Graham tallied two assists and two rebounds and Chandler Cole made one block.
Andrew Rathman hauled in three rebounds, Ryan Oatman grabbed one rebound and Dakota Minshall made one assist and one rebound. Owen Prince chipped in one assist and Sam Prokupek saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Feb. 4 with a trip to Omaha Roncalli. The varsity game will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Plattsmouth 8 3 8 12 – 31
Waverly 14 8 17 14 – 53
Plattsmouth (31)
Wehrbein 1-8 3-4 5, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Adkins 3-5 5-7 12, Rathman 0-1 0-0 0, Stromsodt 2-4 2-2 6, Eggert 2-9 0-0 6, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Minshall 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 1-1 0-0 2, Prokupek 0-1 0-0 0, Oatman 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-32 10-13 31.
Waverly (53)
Murray 5, Stoddard 16, Heffelfinger 14, Tjaden 5, Benes 2, Marsh 3, Miller 4, Wingrove 2, Cockerill 2.