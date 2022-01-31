Plattsmouth girls can't overcome quick NC start

PLATTSMOUTH – Not once, but twice.

That was the key in Nebraska City’s 18-point win against the Plattsmouth girls last Thursday evening.

The Pioneers started quickly out of the gate, then after a mini Plattsmouth rally did it a second time in racing to a 47-29 win in the fifth-place game in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Despite the loss, Blue Devil head coach Rick Titus liked how his team played.

“As far as effort and being aggressive, I thought we played hard,” Titus said.

No doubt, but also had cold shooting.

“We have to get shots to fall,” Titus said. “We shot 19 percent and they shot 39 percent.”

A Pioneer player who proved tough to stop was junior 6-footer Halle Thompson, who quickly made a three-point basket getting the Pioneers on the fast track.

At the 4:05 mark the Pioneers held a 13-4 lead, then led 15-5 at the end of the period.

The Pioneers continued fast early in the second period scoring five consecutive points.

At that point, the Blue Devils seemed to catch fire and scored the next eight points to bring excitement and hope to the home crowd.

Among the baskets during that stretch was a three-pointer by senior Corrine Frodermann at the 3:55 mark.

At the half, the Blue Devils had cut the deficit to single digits, 22-13.

But, the momentum changed back to the visitors early in the third and eventually the Pioneer lead jumped to 33-14 on a basket by Thompson.

Senior Kenedyl Schmitz later hit a three-pointer for the visitors making it 36-18.

By the end of the third the Blue Devils cut into the deficit slightly at 38-24.

Any thoughts of a comeback, however, were soon dashed and with less than three minutes to go, the Pioneer lead increased to 45-28.

A free throw by Lyndsey Caba at the 2:34 mark was the last point scored by the home team.

She ended up as the team’s leading scorer with eight points.

“I thought Lyndsey played hard,” Titus said. “She goes right at them.”

Thompson led the visitors with 19 points.

“We had a hard time matching up with her,” Titus said.

Two other Pioneer girls scored in double figures, Schmitz with 14, and senior Katie Schreiter with 10 points.

Frodermann finished with seven points for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth ended up with 13 offensive rebounds and 12 defensive rebounds.

“We’ve got great kids who are working real hard,” the coach said.

The loss dropped Plattsmouth's season mark to 2-13, while Nebraska City won its second game of the year with 17 losses.

Nebraska City 15 7 16 9 – 47 Plattsmouth 5 8 11 5 – 29 Plattsmouth (29) Caba 2-13 4-8 8, Hardy 0-4 0-0 0, Dasher 1-5 0-0 3, Wehrbein 0-1 0-0 0, Dix 0-3 0-0 0, Briggs 0-4 1-2 1, Winters 1-5 3-5 5, Frodermann 2-2 2-6 7, Pietka 2-3 0-0 4, Yoder 0-2 1-2 1.

