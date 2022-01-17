Plattsmouth girls compete at Rumble in River Country

NEBRASKA CITY – Three Plattsmouth girls battled opponents from across the region Monday afternoon and evening on Nebraska City’s campus.

Zoey Barber, Wynter Hansen and Gracie Stonner represented Plattsmouth at the Rumble in River Country. The three Blue Devils finished fifth in team standings with 26.5 points. Wahoo (85) and Nebraska City (70) placed first and second.

Barber dominated her five opponents during her championship run at 114 pounds. She picked up four pins and one technical fall at the tournament. Barber (13-2) pinned Beatrice’s Morgan Maschmann (8-6) in 3:44 in her final match of the day.

Hansen won her opening 126-pound match over Beatrice’s Megan Powers 15-10. Her next three opponents had season marks of 17-6, 19-4 and 14-12. Hansen improved to 5-9 this winter.

Stonner faced a series of tough opponents at 145 pounds. Two of her opponents – Rita Ceballos of Johnson County Central and Marke Zeleny of Wahoo – have won 20 times this year.

Plattsmouth will continue the season tonight with a 6 p.m. dual at Bellevue East. The Blue Devils will host the Plattsmouth Invite on Friday. Action is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Team Results

Wahoo 85, Nebraska City 70, Southwest Iowa 34, Beatrice 31, Plattsmouth 26.5, Falls City 25, Crete 19, Johnson County Central 12

Plattsmouth Results

114 – Zoey Barber (1st)

Pinned Ashton Hofeling (BEA) 1:42, pinned Eloise Gay (NCY) 2:18, pinned Katie Elder (WAH) 0:38, tech fall Rylee Stracke (NCY) 17-2 (3:20), pinned Morgan Maschmann (BEA) 3:44

126 – Wynter Hansen (4th)

Dec. Megan Powers (BEA) 15-10, dec. by Megan Robinson (WAH) 8-2, pinned by Pacie Lee (NCY) 0:31, pinned by Jocelyn Davis (NCY) 1:36

145 – Gracie Stonner (5th)

Pinned by Rita Ceballos (JCC) 0:42, pinned by Clara Sapienza (SWI) 3:28, pinned by Marke Zeleny (WAH) 1:24, pinned by Ashaya Steele (CRT) 0:44

