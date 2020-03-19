Plattsmouth girls earn EMC hoops awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Eastern Midlands Conference coaches honored four Plattsmouth girls this past week for their efforts in basketball games this winter.

EMC coaches took part in a recent selection meeting for the 2019-20 basketball season. They chose players for All-EMC and honorable mention teams. Students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Norris, Plattsmouth and Waverly were eligible.

Plattsmouth senior Chloe Sabatka was named to the All-Eastern Midlands Conference team. Sabatka finished the season with 212 points and made 38.8 percent of her field-goal attempts (78-of-201). She went 29-of-88 from 3-point range (33 percent) and 43-of-54 from the free-throw line (79.6 percent).

Sabatka dished out a team-best 59 assists and led the Blue Devils with 126 rebounds (30 offensive, 96 defensive). She guided the squad with 19 blocks and chipped in 60 steals, 51 pass deflections and three charges taken.

Plattsmouth seniors Bella Chappell, Kira Leget and Taylor Caba were named to the All-Eastern Midlands Conference honorable mention team.

