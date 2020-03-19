Plattsmouth girls earn EMC hoops awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Eastern Midlands Conference coaches honored four Plattsmouth girls this past week for their efforts in basketball games this winter.
EMC coaches took part in a recent selection meeting for the 2019-20 basketball season. They chose players for All-EMC and honorable mention teams. Students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Norris, Plattsmouth and Waverly were eligible.
Plattsmouth senior Chloe Sabatka was named to the All-Eastern Midlands Conference team. Sabatka finished the season with 212 points and made 38.8 percent of her field-goal attempts (78-of-201). She went 29-of-88 from 3-point range (33 percent) and 43-of-54 from the free-throw line (79.6 percent).
Sabatka dished out a team-best 59 assists and led the Blue Devils with 126 rebounds (30 offensive, 96 defensive). She guided the squad with 19 blocks and chipped in 60 steals, 51 pass deflections and three charges taken.
Plattsmouth seniors Bella Chappell, Kira Leget and Taylor Caba were named to the All-Eastern Midlands Conference honorable mention team.
You have free articles remaining.
Chappell paced Plattsmouth’s offense with 258 points. She sank 31.6 percent of her field-goal attempts (113-of-358) and made a team-best 56 3-pointers. She finished 56-of-213 from 3-point range (26.3 percent) and 20-of-30 from the foul line (67 percent).
Chappell secured a team-best 65 steals and hauled in 31 rebounds (13 offensive, 18 defensive). She added 19 assists, three blocks and 38 pass deflections.
Leget played a key role in Plattsmouth’s perimeter attack with 142 points. She went 30-of-101 from 3-point range (29.7 percent) and drained 28 free throws. She dished out 35 assists, hauled in 36 rebounds (16 offensive, 20 defensive) and made 44 steals.
Leget added two blocks, 31 pass deflections and three charges taken on defense. She was one of the team’s top defenders in both full-court press and halfcourt settings.
Caba helped Plattsmouth with 104 points. She went 46-of-170 from the floor (27.1 percent) and pocketed 11 free throws and three 3-pointers.
Caba hauled in 50 rebounds (12 offensive, 38 defensive) and produced 16 assists. She bolstered the team’s defense with 30 steals, 37 pass deflections and three blocks.
The four Blue Devils helped Plattsmouth finish the campaign 5-17. PHS advanced to the subdistrict championship game.