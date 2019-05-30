{{featured_button_text}}
2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Girls Soccer Selections from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Eastern Midlands Conference coaches have honored three Plattsmouth girls for their work during the 2019 soccer season.

PHS juniors Lexi Schroeder, Madison Nelson and Katie Rathman received conference postseason awards. League coaches chose students for spots on the All-EMC Team and All-EMC Honorable Mention Team.

Schroeder was named to the All-EMC Team. She was Plattsmouth’s top midfielder and remained on the field for nearly every minute of every match. She posted two assists and one goal for the Blue Devils.

Nelson helped the Blue Devils on the offensive side of the field. She often played along the sidelines and used her speed to produce multiple scoring chances for PHS.

Rathman helped Plattsmouth’s defense. She interrupted many fast-break opportunities for opponents and stopped several shots from reaching the net.

Plattsmouth went 1-12 overall and 0-6 in Eastern Midlands Conference standings. PHS did not play Elkhorn this year due to a weather-related cancellation.

2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Girls Soccer Selections

Miley Prine – Bennington – Junior

Ayden Ridder-Koch – Bennington – Junior

Grace Tetschner – Bennington – Junior

Deja Daniels – Bennington – Sophomore

Mia Hurt – Bennington – Freshman

Erica Lock – Blair – Senior

Cayla Nielsen – Blair – Senior

Sophia Grantham – Blair – Junior

Bailey Kehrli – Elkhorn – Senior

Jaiden Thompson – Elkhorn – Junior

Lexi Thomsen – Elkhorn – Junior

Brooke Downing – Gretna – Senior

Morgan McLaughlin – Gretna – Senior

Chelsea Anderson – Gretna – Junior

Sydney Mueller – Gretna – Junior

Carly Zabloudil – Gretna – Junior

Sarah Weber – Gretna – Sophomore

Savannah De Fini – Gretna – Freshman

Kaycee Driever – Nebraska City – Senior

Abby Rhoades – Nebraska City – Senior

Molly Ramsey – Norris – Sophomore

Payten Buss – Norris – Senior

Madison Duran – Norris – Senior

Lexi Schroeder – Plattsmouth – Junior

TeAnna Tenopir – Waverly – Senior

Julia Martin – Waverly – Junior

Leah Rasmussen – Waverly – Sophomore

2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Girls Soccer Honorable Mention Selections

Alyssa Crnic – Bennington – Junior

Jordan Hill – Bennington – Junior

Anna Law – Bennington – Junior

Sydney Lowe – Bennington – Junior

Makenzie Limbach – Bennington – Sophomore

Bryce Melis – Bennington – Sophomore

Karsen Backlund – Bennington – Freshman

Avynne Cornett – Bennington – Freshman

Paige Kesling – Blair – Senior

Eva Dunker – Blair – Junior

Danielle Thompson – Blair – Junior

Liberty Donahoe – Elkhorn – Senior

Hailey White – Elkhorn – Senior

Alicia Wixon – Elkhorn – Senior

Sinai Bernal – Elkhorn – Junior

Josah Mills – Elkhorn – Junior

Marissa Ellingson – Gretna – Senior

Ashley Marsh – Gretna – Senior

Georgia Bremer – Gretna – Junior

Taylor Daffer – Gretna – Sophomore

Rainna Daharsh – Gretna – Sophomore

Savannah Andrews – Gretna – Freshman

Regan Ehlert – Gretna – Freshman

Chaley French – Gretna – Freshman

Sydney Zabloudil – Gretna – Freshman

Esmeralda Armenta – Nebraska City – Junior

Meghan Essink – Norris – Senior

Maddy Ramsey – Norris – Senior

Grace Dowding – Norris – Sophomore

Sophie Talero – Norris – Freshman

Madison Nelson – Plattsmouth – Junior

Katie Rathman – Plattsmouth – Junior

Tessa Johnson – Waverly – Senior

Taylan Murphey – Waverly – Senior

Sierra Sander – Waverly – Senior

Maddie Dutton – Waverly – Sophomore

