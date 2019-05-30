PLATTSMOUTH – Eastern Midlands Conference coaches have honored three Plattsmouth girls for their work during the 2019 soccer season.
PHS juniors Lexi Schroeder, Madison Nelson and Katie Rathman received conference postseason awards. League coaches chose students for spots on the All-EMC Team and All-EMC Honorable Mention Team.
Schroeder was named to the All-EMC Team. She was Plattsmouth’s top midfielder and remained on the field for nearly every minute of every match. She posted two assists and one goal for the Blue Devils.
Nelson helped the Blue Devils on the offensive side of the field. She often played along the sidelines and used her speed to produce multiple scoring chances for PHS.
Rathman helped Plattsmouth’s defense. She interrupted many fast-break opportunities for opponents and stopped several shots from reaching the net.
Plattsmouth went 1-12 overall and 0-6 in Eastern Midlands Conference standings. PHS did not play Elkhorn this year due to a weather-related cancellation.
2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Girls Soccer Selections
Miley Prine – Bennington – Junior
Ayden Ridder-Koch – Bennington – Junior
Grace Tetschner – Bennington – Junior
Deja Daniels – Bennington – Sophomore
Mia Hurt – Bennington – Freshman
Erica Lock – Blair – Senior
Cayla Nielsen – Blair – Senior
Sophia Grantham – Blair – Junior
Bailey Kehrli – Elkhorn – Senior
Jaiden Thompson – Elkhorn – Junior
Lexi Thomsen – Elkhorn – Junior
Brooke Downing – Gretna – Senior
Morgan McLaughlin – Gretna – Senior
Chelsea Anderson – Gretna – Junior
Sydney Mueller – Gretna – Junior
Carly Zabloudil – Gretna – Junior
Sarah Weber – Gretna – Sophomore
Savannah De Fini – Gretna – Freshman
Kaycee Driever – Nebraska City – Senior
Abby Rhoades – Nebraska City – Senior
Molly Ramsey – Norris – Sophomore
Payten Buss – Norris – Senior
Madison Duran – Norris – Senior
Lexi Schroeder – Plattsmouth – Junior
TeAnna Tenopir – Waverly – Senior
Julia Martin – Waverly – Junior
Leah Rasmussen – Waverly – Sophomore
2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Girls Soccer Honorable Mention Selections
Alyssa Crnic – Bennington – Junior
Jordan Hill – Bennington – Junior
Anna Law – Bennington – Junior
Sydney Lowe – Bennington – Junior
Makenzie Limbach – Bennington – Sophomore
Bryce Melis – Bennington – Sophomore
Karsen Backlund – Bennington – Freshman
Avynne Cornett – Bennington – Freshman
Paige Kesling – Blair – Senior
Eva Dunker – Blair – Junior
Danielle Thompson – Blair – Junior
Liberty Donahoe – Elkhorn – Senior
Hailey White – Elkhorn – Senior
Alicia Wixon – Elkhorn – Senior
Sinai Bernal – Elkhorn – Junior
Josah Mills – Elkhorn – Junior
Marissa Ellingson – Gretna – Senior
Ashley Marsh – Gretna – Senior
Georgia Bremer – Gretna – Junior
Taylor Daffer – Gretna – Sophomore
Rainna Daharsh – Gretna – Sophomore
Savannah Andrews – Gretna – Freshman
Regan Ehlert – Gretna – Freshman
Chaley French – Gretna – Freshman
Sydney Zabloudil – Gretna – Freshman
Esmeralda Armenta – Nebraska City – Junior
Meghan Essink – Norris – Senior
Maddy Ramsey – Norris – Senior
Grace Dowding – Norris – Sophomore
Sophie Talero – Norris – Freshman
Madison Nelson – Plattsmouth – Junior
Katie Rathman – Plattsmouth – Junior
Tessa Johnson – Waverly – Senior
Taylan Murphey – Waverly – Senior
Sierra Sander – Waverly – Senior
Maddie Dutton – Waverly – Sophomore