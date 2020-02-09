PLATTSMOUTH – Omaha Duchesne athletes reached a winning elevation on the scoreboard Thursday night by relying on their height against the Plattsmouth girls.
The Cardinals stopped the Blue Devils 47-34 in the PHS gym. Omaha Duchesne took advantage of a tall lineup throughout the evening. The team’s rotation included 6-foot-3 freshman Lucy Schonlau, 6-1 freshman Nicky Huss, 5-11 sophomore Meg Wightman, 5-11 freshman Baylee Zakrzewski and 5-10 senior Allie Caldwell.
Omaha Duchesne grabbed 42 rebounds in the game and collected ten offensive boards. Schonlau highlighted the evening by nearly reaching a triple-double. She collected 18 points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks, two assists and two steals.
“Our girls competed hard out there, but you can’t coach height,” Plattsmouth head coach Steve Owens said. “They had girls out there that were six, seven, eight inches taller than us, especially number 24 (Schonlau). She altered our shots inside, got rebounds and did a lot of damage. She was a real difference-maker in the game.”
Omaha Duchesne (2-18) went ahead early in the game against Plattsmouth (5-13). Schonlau scored twice in the first minute and her short jumper three minutes later made it 8-2.
Plattsmouth roared ahead 14-13 midway through the first half. Lexi Schroeder drove inside and made a kickout assist to Kira Leget for a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer. Chloe Sabatka’s putback and Bella Chappell’s trey on the team’s first two trips of the second quarter gave PHS the lead.
A driving shot from Sabatka and a baseline jumper by Taylor Caba early in the third quarter kept Plattsmouth within 26-23. Omaha Duchesne then sprayed ice water on Plattsmouth’s offense. The Cardinals held Plattsmouth scoreless for the final 5:36 of the third quarter to take a 34-23 lead.
The Blue Devils kept Omaha Duchesne from expanding the gap early in the fourth quarter. Sabatka made two free throws, Chappell drained a 3-pointer and Leget knocked home a baseline drive to get Plattsmouth within 35-30. The team then forced three straight Omaha Duchesne turnovers but the Cardinals held serve on their defensive end of the court.
ODHS sealed the game at the free-throw line. Ally Parra swished eight straight foul shots in a 70-second span to boost the team’s lead to double digits.
Caldwell made her presence felt for Omaha Duchesne with seven points, seven rebounds, four blocks and four assists. Parra scored ten points and Zakrzewski hauled in eight rebounds.
Leget helped Plattsmouth with seven points, three steals, three rebounds and one assist. Chappell posted seven points and two rebounds and Caba had six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Sabatka collected six points, three steals and two assists for Plattsmouth. Schroeder generated six points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Kayla Harvey provided two steals and one assist. Kennedy Miller tallied two points and one block, Katie Rathman had one rebound and Jessica Meisinger and Lyndsey Caba each saw court time for the team.
Owens said the Blue Devils will focus on making progress on the court during the remaining practices and games.
“We have three games left before subdistricts, and our goal is to use each one of those games to get better,” Owens said. “We want to gain momentum so by the time we reach subdistricts we’re playing at our best. I know these girls are going to give it everything they have in order to do well and reach our goals.”
Omaha Duchesne 10 14 10 13 – 47
Plattsmouth 9 10 4 11 – 34
Omaha Duchesne (47)
Phillips 1-2 2-2 5, Parra 1-1 8-10 10, Caldwell 3-8 0-0 7, Schonlau 8-13 2-4 18, Zakrzewski 0-3 0-0 0, Pflug 0-0 0-1 0, Huss 2-7 0-0 4, Wightman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 16-36 12-17 47.