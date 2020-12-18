Plattsmouth girls face Falls City on home court

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls felt confident about their chances to collect a home victory over Falls City on Friday night.

A proverbial lid on the basket prevented the Blue Devils from reaching their goal.

Falls City held Plattsmouth’s offense in check during a 31-16 victory. The Tigers established a 15-3 lead early in the second period and led 17-7 at the break. The team increased its double-digit margin during the second half.

PHS head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils had been draining a large number of their shots during practices earlier in the week. Many of their attempts Friday night were on target but rolled around the rim and fell off.

“We couldn’t buy a basket tonight,” Titus said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities. The thing is, we’ve been shooting the ball really well in practice. The girls have done a great job getting better in practice and making their shots there, so I was pretty confident coming into the game that we’d be able to score. We couldn’t hit sand off a camel in tonight’s game, but we’ll be better the next time.”