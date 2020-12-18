Plattsmouth girls face Falls City on home court

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls felt confident about their chances to collect a home victory over Falls City on Friday night.
A proverbial lid on the basket prevented the Blue Devils from reaching their goal.
Falls City held Plattsmouth’s offense in check during a 31-16 victory. The Tigers established a 15-3 lead early in the second period and led 17-7 at the break. The team increased its double-digit margin during the second half.
PHS head coach Rick Titus said the Blue Devils had been draining a large number of their shots during practices earlier in the week. Many of their attempts Friday night were on target but rolled around the rim and fell off.
“We couldn’t buy a basket tonight,” Titus said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities. The thing is, we’ve been shooting the ball really well in practice. The girls have done a great job getting better in practice and making their shots there, so I was pretty confident coming into the game that we’d be able to score. We couldn’t hit sand off a camel in tonight’s game, but we’ll be better the next time.”
Falls City raced out to a 10-1 lead in the first five minutes and led by 12 points midway through the second quarter. The Tigers remained in front with a major defensive stand in the third quarter. The team held Plattsmouth scoreless for the first 7:15 of the period and built a 25-9 edge.
Kennedy Miller helped Plattsmouth with a game-best 16 rebounds. She grabbed multiple boards away from the Tigers throughout the night. She also had one point and two steals.
Lyndsey Caba ended the evening with seven points, two steals, two rebounds and one block. Krista Hardy had four points and five rebounds for the Blue Devils, and Jessica Meisinger pocketed two points, three steals, one block and seven rebounds.
Josie Knust posted two points, five rebounds and one steal, Sydney Casey tallied three rebounds and three steals and Amelia Field hauled in two rebounds. Aimee Dasher and Natalie Briggs each saw court time for the team.
“We have a lot of young girls who are getting to play varsity basketball for the first time, so there are going to be nights like this,” Titus said. “I’ve been encouraged with the way they’ve hustled and competed in practice, so we’re going to continue to improve throughout the season.”
Falls City 12 5 8 6 – 31
Plattsmouth 3 4 2 7 – 16
Falls City (31)
Jones 6, Armbruster 1, Snethen 2, Kirkendall 8, McNeely 9, Gilkerson 1, Poppe 2, Leyden 0, Scholl 2, Thompson 0, Vitosh 0.
Plattsmouth (16)
Casey 0-5 0-1 0, Meisinger 1-6 0-1 2, Caba 2-13 3-6 7, Knust 1-4 0-2 2, Miller 0-10 1-2 1, Field 0-2 0-0 0, Hardy 2-4 0-0 4, Dasher 0-4 0-0 0, Briggs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 6-48 4-12 16.
