Plattsmouth girls face Tigers, Pioneers in games

The Plattsmouth girls continued their season this weekend with a pair of games against Falls City and Fort Calhoun.

Falls City 52, Plattsmouth 10

Plattsmouth made the journey to Falls City on Friday night for the first game of the weekend. The Tigers showcased quality defense throughout the evening. The team limited Plattsmouth to four field goals in the contest.

Falls City (3-2) had held Freeman and Southern below the 30-point plateau in the previous seven days. The team’s only losses have come to Syracuse and Johnson-Brock, which have a combined mark of 10-2.

Jolie Dix scored four points for Plattsmouth and Lyndsey Caba tallied two points, four rebounds, one steal and five pass deflections. Natalie Briggs collected two points, one rebound and one steal, Averi Winters had three rebounds and one assist and Corrine Frodermann made two rebounds and one steal.

Gertie Yoder took one charge and added two points, one block, one rebound and one pass deflection. Krista Hardy secured three rebounds and made one steal and one pass deflection, and Aimee Dasher knocked away two Falls City pass attempts.

Mila Wehrbein hauled in one rebound for the Blue Devils. Amelia Field and Riley Pletka each gave the team defensive minutes.

Plattsmouth 4 0 4 2 – 10

Falls City 21 15 11 5 – 52

Plattsmouth (10)

Caba 0-2 2-2 2, Briggs 1-4 0-2 2, Dasher 0-4 0-0 0, Yoder 1-4 0-0 2, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Winters 0-1 0-0 0, Field 0-0 0-0 0, Frodermann 0-0 0-0 0, Dix 2-4 0-0 4, Pletka 0-1 0-0 0, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 4-21 2-4 10.

Fort Calhoun 58, Plattsmouth 31

Tessa Skelton guided Fort Calhoun with a red-hot performance from the floor. She drilled seven 3-pointers and finished the Saturday afternoon game with 36 points. The Pioneers improved to 1-5.

Caba led the Blue Devils with ten points, seven rebounds, six steals, two assists and two pass deflections. Briggs gave Plattsmouth ten points, two rebounds, three steals, three pass deflections and one assist during her time on the court.

Winters ended the day with six points, four steals, two rebounds, one assist and four pass deflections. Yoder tallied four points and three rebounds and Dasher posted three rebounds, four steals and one block. Field delivered three boards, three steals and one pass deflection on defense.

Hardy produced one point, one rebound and one pass deflection in the paint. Frodermann made one steal and one pass deflection and Pletka had one rebound and one pass deflection.

Plattsmouth (2-4) will resume the campaign at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Invite Dec. 28-29. The Blue Devils will open the tournament Dec. 28 with a 10:30 a.m. game against Archbishop Bergan. Omaha Roncalli and Ashland-Greenwood will play in the other first-round game at 2 p.m.

Placement games will be held Dec. 29. The third-place contest will be at 10:30 a.m. and the first-place matchup will start at 2 p.m.

Fort Calhoun 9 11 19 19 – 58

Plattsmouth 11 4 6 10 – 31

Plattsmouth (31)

Caba 2-9 4-6 10, Briggs 4-15 0-0 10, Winters 2-3 2-6 6, Yoder 1-5 2-2 4, Hardy 0-6 1-2 1, Dasher 0-8 0-0 0, Field 0-4 0-0 0, Frodermann 0-5 0-2 0, Pletka 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 9-55 9-20 31.

