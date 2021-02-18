Plattsmouth girls finish season in subdistricts

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth athletes saw their basketball season come to a close Tuesday night in the semifinals of the subdistrict tournament.

Top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood defeated fourth-seeded Plattsmouth 69-24 in the Subdistrict B-3 game. The Bluejays improved to 14-9 and stopped Plattsmouth for the second time this winter.

Ashland-Greenwood took control of the game from the opening tip. The Bluejays went ahead 11-2 in the first four minutes and increased the gap to 23-2 two minutes later.

Plattsmouth ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 23-9. Rylee Hellbusch sank a basket and Aimee Dasher returned an offensive rebound into the hoop. Dasher then splashed home a 3-pointer to shrink the AGHS lead to 14 points.

The Bluejays responded to the threat with a 26-4 scoring spree in the second quarter. Kiara Libal’s 3-pointer made it 30-9 early in the period, and the team converted several steals into fast-break buckets on the other end. Krista Hardy posted a jumper in the lane and a baseline jumper late in the period to bring PHS within 49-13.