Plattsmouth girls finish season in subdistricts

ASHLAND – Plattsmouth athletes saw their basketball season come to a close Tuesday night in the semifinals of the subdistrict tournament.
Top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood defeated fourth-seeded Plattsmouth 69-24 in the Subdistrict B-3 game. The Bluejays improved to 14-9 and stopped Plattsmouth for the second time this winter.
Ashland-Greenwood took control of the game from the opening tip. The Bluejays went ahead 11-2 in the first four minutes and increased the gap to 23-2 two minutes later.
Plattsmouth ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 23-9. Rylee Hellbusch sank a basket and Aimee Dasher returned an offensive rebound into the hoop. Dasher then splashed home a 3-pointer to shrink the AGHS lead to 14 points.
The Bluejays responded to the threat with a 26-4 scoring spree in the second quarter. Kiara Libal’s 3-pointer made it 30-9 early in the period, and the team converted several steals into fast-break buckets on the other end. Krista Hardy posted a jumper in the lane and a baseline jumper late in the period to bring PHS within 49-13.
Ashland-Greenwood scored the first ten points of the third period and remained in front after that. The Bluejays played Waverly in the subdistrict title game the following night. Waverly earned the tournament crown with a 48-39 victory.
PHS leading scorer and rebounder Kennedy Miller left the game midway through the first quarter after she was injured in a collision with two Ashland-Greenwood players. She had one rebound and one pass deflection in her time on the court.
Dasher helped the Blue Devils with eight points, one block, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Josie Knust hauled in nine rebounds and added one block and one assist, and Hellbusch generated six points, three boards, one block, one assist and one steal.
Hardy gave Plattsmouth six points, one rebound and one pass deflection, and Lyndsey Caba ended the game with three rebounds, three pass deflections and one steal. Jessica Meisinger collected two points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in her role as the team’s point guard.
Amelia Field and Natalie Briggs each made one assist for the Blue Devils. Gertie Yoder chipped in two points, three rebounds and one assist for the team.
Plattsmouth ended its season 1-17. Hellbusch, Knust and Miller were the team’s three seniors. They led the Blue Devils throughout the campaign.
Plattsmouth 9 4 4 7 – 24
Ashland-Greenwood 23 26 12 8 – 69
Plattsmouth (24)