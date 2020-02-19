Plattsmouth girls host Waverly in subdistricts

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth girls felt they could answer the door when opportunity knocked against Waverly on Tuesday night.
The Vikings put a deadbolt on that entryway by getting to the free-throw line often against the Blue Devils.
Second-seeded Waverly edged top-seeded Plattsmouth 47-39 in the title game of the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. The teams played in front of a large crowd that included students, pep band members and area residents. The Blue Devils were trying to even the season series with Waverly and claim a spot in next week’s district finals.
Free throws were a main storyline in the game. Waverly finished 21-of-33 from the stripe and made 11 free throws in the first half. Plattsmouth went 8-of-18 in the game and took just ten free throws in the opening two quarters.
“I don’t have the totals in front of me, but I bet they made more free throws than the number that we took in the game,” PHS head coach Steve Owens said. “But, that’s their game plan. Their goal is to power it inside and try to get to the free-throw line as much as possible. They want to force you to have to foul them in order to stop them.”
The teams squared off in the subdistrict title game just four days after a Feb. 14 meeting on the same Plattsmouth court. Waverly senior Julia Martin played a key role in both contests. She helped the Vikings win the first matchup 65-55 with 18 points. She nearly repeated the feat Tuesday with 15 points.
“Our main goal defensively in both games was to stop number 23 (Martin), and she got her points on both nights,” Owens said. “She was really good. Number 33 (Ellie Bream) is a nice complement to her, but 23 makes everything go.”
Plattsmouth began the game with a high-intensity effort on defense. Chloe Sabatka and Bella Chappell made steals on Waverly’s first two possessions and PHS scored on both of those chances. The team held Waverly to one basket and five free throws in the first period and took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter.
Waverly (5-16) went ahead 24-15 by holding Plattsmouth scoreless for a 4:58 stretch of the second period. The Vikings led 24-18 at halftime and built a 34-25 advantage with eight minutes to go.
Plattsmouth caused fans to come to their feet by rallying within 34-32. Lexi Schroeder sank a driving shot on the team’s first trip of the fourth quarter, and Kayla Harvey banked in a running attempt on the next possession. The crowd erupted after Chappell fired a 3-pointer that bounced several times on the rim and dropped in.
“We had our shot at it,” Owens said. “We got it down to two points there in the fourth quarter and had a lot of momentum. We just weren’t able to make up the entire gap.”
The Vikings responded to Plattsmouth’s rally attempt by scoring on five of their next six times down the court. Sabatka’s layup and free throw with 2:07 left brought PHS within 44-36, but Waverly was able to preserve the victory at the foul line.
Sabatka helped Plattsmouth with five points, ten rebounds, two blocks, three steals and two assists. Chappell posted seven points, four steals and two rebounds, and Schroeder and Jessica Meisinger each gave the team five points.
Kira Leget collected three points and one block and Taylor Caba tallied four points, one steal and one rebound. Kennedy Miller generated two points, four rebounds and one steal, Lyndsey Caba had four points and four boards and Harvey scored four points.
Katie Rathman hauled in three rebounds and Josie Knust collected one rebound. Rylee Hellbusch and Christine Froderman saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth finished the campaign 5-17. Chappell, Leget, Sabatka, Taylor Caba, Schroeder, Rathman, Harvey, Froderman and Abby Henne ended their Plattsmouth careers. Owens said the seniors could be proud of their positive character traits in the game of life.
“They’re all good people,” Owens said. “These girls stuck together and they did everything they could to reach their goals. I’m sorry I couldn’t help them get to state. That’s going to be one of my regrets in life because these seniors deserved to have that chance.
“As a dad you’re proud of all of them because they’re the type of people you want your daughters to be like when they grow up. They’re fierce competitors, they’re good students and they care about each other. Those are things that will help them go a lot farther in life than what the score of a basketball game is.
“I’m very proud of them and really appreciate what they’ve done. They’ve done a lot for this school and their community.”
Waverly 7 17 10 13 – 47
Plattsmouth 10 8 7 14 – 39
Plattsmouth (39)
Chappell 3-7 0-0 7, Leget 1-6 1-3 3, Sabatka 2-10 1-1 5, T. Caba 2-6 0-0 4, Schroeder 2-5 0-0 5, Rathman 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 2-5 0-2 4, L. Caba 2-5 0-0 4, Meisinger 1-7 3-4 5, Miller 0-4 2-5 2, Hellbusch 0-0 0-0 0, Knust 0-0 0-0 0, Froderman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 8-18 39.