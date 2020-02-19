Plattsmouth girls host Waverly in subdistricts

“Our main goal defensively in both games was to stop number 23 (Martin), and she got her points on both nights,” Owens said. “She was really good. Number 33 (Ellie Bream) is a nice complement to her, but 23 makes everything go.”

Plattsmouth began the game with a high-intensity effort on defense. Chloe Sabatka and Bella Chappell made steals on Waverly’s first two possessions and PHS scored on both of those chances. The team held Waverly to one basket and five free throws in the first period and took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter.

Waverly (5-16) went ahead 24-15 by holding Plattsmouth scoreless for a 4:58 stretch of the second period. The Vikings led 24-18 at halftime and built a 34-25 advantage with eight minutes to go.

Plattsmouth caused fans to come to their feet by rallying within 34-32. Lexi Schroeder sank a driving shot on the team’s first trip of the fourth quarter, and Kayla Harvey banked in a running attempt on the next possession. The crowd erupted after Chappell fired a 3-pointer that bounced several times on the rim and dropped in.

“We had our shot at it,” Owens said. “We got it down to two points there in the fourth quarter and had a lot of momentum. We just weren’t able to make up the entire gap.”

