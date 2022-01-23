Plattsmouth girls host wrestling tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth girls represented their school Friday at the inaugural Plattsmouth Invite.

Zoey Barber and Gracie Stonner competed in wrestling matches at the home tournament. They helped the Blue Devils finish sixth in team standings with 11 points. Ralston, Bennington, Nebraska City, Falls City, Millard West and Plattsmouth took part in matches during the late afternoon and early evening.

Barber won the 114-pound championship with pins over Bennington’s Janna Ramos Artiles and Nebraska City’s Clarissa Moyer. She improved to 16-2 and won her second title of the week. She also claimed the Rumble in River Country championship on Jan. 17 in Nebraska City.

Stonner captured third place at 152 pounds. She pinned Ralston’s Elda Adoko in the first round.

Team Results

Ralston 53.5, Bennington 43, Nebraska City 32, Falls City 23, Millard West 23, Plattsmouth 11

Plattsmouth Results

114 – Zoey Barber (1st)

Pinned Janna Ramos Artiles (BEN) 1:33, pinned Clarissa Moyer (NCY) 2:42

152 – Gracie Stonner (3rd)

Pinned Elda Adoko (RAL) 2:12, pinned by Alicia Ponce (MLW) 1:58

