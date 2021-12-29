Plattsmouth girls play in AGHS Holiday Invite

ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth girls competed twice on the basketball court this week during their appearance at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Invite.

Archbishop Bergan 55, Plattsmouth 23

Plattsmouth began the tournament Tuesday morning with a matchup against Archbishop Bergan. The Knights took control of the game with 26 points in the opening quarter. The team added ten points in the second period to build a 36-13 halftime edge.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led Archbishop Bergan with 17 points. Carlee Hapke chipped in 11 points for the Knights.

Lyndsey Caba led Plattsmouth with eight points, two steals and one pass deflection. Aimee Dasher collected six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal, and Natalie Briggs generated two points, four rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections.

Corrine Frodermann produced two points, four boards, one steal and one block. Gertie Yoder tallied two points, three rebounds and one assist, and Averi Winters pocketed two points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Krista Hardy grabbed one rebound, Jolie Dix posted one point and one pass deflection and Riley Pletka and Amelia Field each made one pass deflection. Mila Wehrbein added one rebound and two steals for the Blue Devils.

Archbishop Bergan 26 10 13 6 – 55

Plattsmouth 10 3 5 5 – 23

Plattsmouth (23)

Caba 2-3 3-4 8, Dasher 2-7 0-0 6, Briggs 1-4 0-0 2, Yoder 1-4 0-2 2, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Dix 0-1 1-2 1, Frodermann 1-7 0-0 2, Winters 1-5 0-2 2, Field 0-0 0-0 0, Pletka 0-2 0-0 0, Wehrbein 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 8-36 4-10 23.

Omaha Roncalli 64, Plattsmouth 45

Plattsmouth stayed toe to toe with Omaha Roncalli throughout the first half of Wednesday’s third-place game. The teams were tied 10-10 after one quarter and remained deadlocked at 23-23 at the break.

Omaha Roncalli pulled away from the Blue Devils in the second half. The Crimson Pride went on a 26-14 scoring spree in the third quarter to grab a double-digit lead. The team added 15 points in the fourth period to seal the victory.

Plattsmouth relied on solid free-throw shooting to stay in the contest. The Blue Devils finished 16-of-20 from the line in the game. Caba led the team with a 7-of-8 effort at the stripe.

Dasher guided Plattsmouth’s offense with 15 points. She splashed home a trio of 3-pointers during the game. Dasher also helped the Blue Devils with six rebounds and three pass deflections.

Winters gave Plattsmouth two points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Caba took one charge for the team and added nine points, two assists, one rebound, one steal, one block and three pass deflections.

Frodermann collected six points, two rebounds and two pass deflections for PHS, and Briggs delivered two points, five rebounds, three assists, six steals and three pass deflections. Hardy helped the team in the paint with six points, three rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections.

Yoder ended the day with four points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one pass deflection. Dix secured two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection for Plattsmouth, and Wehrbein produced one point and one rebound against the Crimson Pride. Pletka added a pair of pass deflections in the game.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to resume the season next week. The Blue Devils will host Platteview at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, and will travel to Louisville for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Omaha Roncalli 10 13 26 15 – 64

Plattsmouth 10 13 14 8 – 45

Plattsmouth (45)

Caba 1-6 7-8 9, Dasher 5-13 2-2 15, Briggs 1-6 0-0 2, Yoder 0-0 4-6 4, Hardy 3-5 0-0 6, Winters 1-5 0-0 2, Frodermann 2-4 2-2 6, Pletka 0-0 0-0 0, Dix 0-0 0-0 0, Wehrbein 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 13-41 16-20 45.

